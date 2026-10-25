Miami, Ohio State solidify spots atop AP Top 25 poll

Miami and Ohio State were the clear choices for first and second in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday.

The Hurricanes (7-0) and Buckeyes (6-1) were separated by 54 points in the balloting. Miami received 59 of 70 first-place votes and Ohio State received 10.

Miami retained the top spot by virtue of its 52-23 blowout victory over visiting Pitt on Saturday. Ohio State moved up from third to second despite being idle over the weekend. The Buckeyes took the place of BYU, which fell six spots to eighth after losing 39-31 in double overtime at UCF.

No. 3 Georgia (6-1) gained two spots while not playing. Indiana (7-1) had to earn its move up from sixth to fourth; the visiting Hoosiers defeated Michigan 13-6 in overtime.

Notre Dame's bye week coincided with a one-spot drop in the poll. The Irish (6-1) fell from fourth to fifth.

Utah (7-0) moved up from 10th to sixth with its 21-13 victory over visiting Houston, which was ranked 14th at the time. The Utes captured the other first-place vote as well. UCLA (7-0) took a two-spot leap to seventh with its 28-10 home win over Michigan State. No. 9 Kentucky (7-1) and No. 10 Alabama (6-2) both moved up three spots with conference wins Saturday: Kentucky over Vanderbilt and Alabama over Texas A&M.

Texas (5-2) bounced back from 19th to 11th, with its 34-27 home win over then-No. 7 Ole Miss. The Rebels fell to 12th.

Southern California dropped out of the poll from 16th after losing at Wisconsin 24-7. The victory put the Badgers in the rankings at No. 25.

AP Top 25

1. Miami 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Indiana 5. Notre Dame 6. Utah 7. UCLA 8. BYU 9. Kentucky 10. Alabama 11. Texas 12. Ole Miss 13. Texas Tech 14. Wake Forest 15. LSU 16. Tennessee 17. Florida 18. Houston 19. SMU 20. (tie) Boise State 20. (tie) Northwestern 22. Arizona 23. Missouri 24. Oklahoma State 25. Wisconsin