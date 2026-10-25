NFL, NFLPA handling joint review of Jalen Hurts' diagnosis

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced in a joint statement on Sunday that they are "working together to review the matter" involving Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss the remainder of the season after a "superficial" blood clot in his left calf became a deep vein thrombosis that resulted in blood clots in each lung.

The 28-year-old Hurts will not be allowed to participate in any football activities until he is off blood thinners.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the league's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, defended the Eagles and the NFL for Hurts gaining medical clearance to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 11 despite the discovery of a "superficial" blood clot.

Goodell said Wednesday at the league meetings in New York that the Eagles and NFL followed all necessary protocol while keeping Hurts' health as the central focus.

Sills was testy over insinuations there were selfish motives in not forcing Hurts to sit as the NFLPA pushed for an investigation to find out exactly what took place before Hurts took the field.

The Eagles previously said Hurts was injured after taking a cleat to his calf area in a game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 4. Hurts informed the team's medical staff of the injury after practice on Oct. 8. He was back at practice the following day and played against the Jaguars, however.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection and MVP of Super Bowl LIX, Hurts has compiled a 59-28 regular-season record since taking over as the starter late in his rookie season in 2020. He has passed for 18,824 yards with 118 touchdowns and 48 interceptions and rushed for 3,661 yards and 64 touchdowns.

Hurts completed 57.8% of his passes for 933 yards, eight TDs and three interceptions in five starts (2-3 record) this season.