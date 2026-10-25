Oregon fires OC Drew Mehringer after loss to Illinois

Oregon fired first-year offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer on Sunday, one day after the Ducks scored 10 points in a loss to Illinois and fell to 4-3 on the season.

Head coach Dan Lanning announced the move Sunday morning.

"This was a decision I felt was in the best interest of our football program, as I believe a new direction is necessary to move our offense forward," Lanning said.

Mehringer, 38, joined Oregon in 2022 after coaching at New Mexico. He initially served as tight ends coach before adding co-offensive coordinator to his title last year. Lanning promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2026 season after Will Stein left to become head coach at Kentucky.

The Ducks' performance against Illinois in Champaign on Saturday proved to be the breaking point. Oregon (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) compiled 426 yards of total offense, including 180 rushing and 246 passing, but managed just a touchdown and a field goal in a 21-10 defeat. The Ducks were held scoreless in the second half as Illinois rallied for the victory.

Oregon ranks sixth in the 18-team Big Ten in scoring at 33.1 points per game, but that average is boosted by an 84-point output against FCS opponent Portland State. The Ducks have averaged 14 points in their past three conference games after scoring 41 in their Big Ten opener against Southern California.

Oregon played those three games without star quarterback Dante Moore, who has been sidelined with a concussion after taking an illegal hit to the head against Southern California.

The Ducks rank 10th in the conference in rushing offense at 145.4 yards per game and fifth in passing offense at 277.7 yards per game.