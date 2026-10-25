Seahawks knock Chiefs from unbeaten ranks in decisive fashion

Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught nine passes for 150 yards and a touchdown and Emanuel Wilson rushed for 100 yards and a score as the host Seattle Seahawks defeated Kansas City 20-3 on Sunday night, handing the Chiefs their first loss of the season.

Wilson had 24 carries, including a 21-yard touchdown run around the left end with 3:47 remaining to clinch the victory for the defending Super Bowl champions.

NFL rushing leader Kenneth Walker III, who was the MVP of the Seahawks' 29-13 Super Bowl victory against New England before signing with Kansas City as a free agent in the offseason, was limited to 36 yards on 14 carries on Sunday night.

Patrick Mahomes was 19-of-33 passing for 165 yards with an interception for the Chiefs (5-1), who had just 213 yards of total offense to the Seahawks' 410. Tight end Travis Kelce had four receptions for 44 yards.

Sam Darnold completed 20 of 28 passes for 257 with one touchdown and one interception for the Seahawks (4-3).

Darnold hit Smith-Njigba on a 28-yard scoring strike down the left sideline with 1:44 left in the first half, giving the Seahawks a 10-0 lead. Smith-Njigba was originally ruled out of bounds inside the 1-yard line, but a video review determined the ball had crossed the goal line. The drive started after safety Ty Okada intercepted a Mahomes pass.

The Chiefs went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, giving the ball back to Seattle with 1:16 remaining.

The Seahawks reached the Kansas City 2 before Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams intercepted a pass in the back of the end zone and returned it to Seattle's 44.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was short on a 58-yard attempt on the final play of the half, leaving the score at 10-0.

Jason Myers kicked a pair of field goals for the Seahawks, including a 25-yarder with 8:22 remaining in the second quarter to open the scoring.

The Seahawks took the second-half kickoff and Myers made a 35-yarder to increase the lead to 13-0.

The Chiefs' lone score came on Butker's 50-yard field goal with 1:42 left in the third quarter.