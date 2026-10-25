SEC fines South Carolina $500k for fan stormng field after Tennessee upset

The Tennessee Volunteers have been on both sides of Southeastern Conference fines for field-storming over the past two weeks.

One week after the league levied a $500,000 fine to Tennessee after fans at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., poured out onto the field after a 26-10 victory over then-No. 6 Alabama, the Volunteers will be the beneficiary of a fine of the same amount, courtesy of the University of South Carolina.

The SEC announced the fine Sunday, one day after Gamecocks' fans spilled out onto the field at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., moments after kicker Malik Orsan converted a 48-yarder to give the hosts a dramatic 27-24 victory over then-No. 11 Tennessee.

According to league policy, the fines are paid to the schools that have its post-game movements restricted or safety potentially threatened.

SEC policy states that "institutions shall limit access to competition areas" for "the safety of participants and spectators alike."

There might not have been a fine if fans waited until Volunteer players, coaches and staff had exited the field.

The fine could be reduced to $100,000 if South Carolina can prove it did everything possible to prevent the field-storming.

Four other groups of fans rushed the field on Friday and Saturday. Supporters of Appalachian State (Friday night), Minnesota, UCF and Cincinnati all breached the playing surface in upsets over James Madison, No. 15 Iowa, No. 2 Brigham Young and No. 8 Texas Tech, respectively.