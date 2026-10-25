Syracuse converts 4th-down TD, 2-point try to stun UNC in OT

Steve Angeli found Calvin Russell III for a 4-yard touchdown on fourth down, then connected with him for the winning two-point conversion as Syracuse rallied past North Carolina 31-30 in overtime Saturday night in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Syracuse took its only lead of the night on the decisive conversion.

The Orange (3-4, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped an 11-game ACC losing skid by overcoming a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit.

Angeli, returning to a starter's role, completed 20 of 34 passes for 256 yards. Umari Hatcher caught four passes for 103 yards. Ahmad Miller rushed for 125 yards on 30 carries.

Billy Edwards Jr. connected with Demon June on a 3-yard touchdown pass on third down during North Carolina's overtime possession, but the Tar Heels (4-3, 2-2 ACC) fell short of their first three-game winning streak under second-year coach Bill Belichick.

Edwards was 27-for-44 for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Shipp made eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. Rece Verhoff kicked three field goals for the Tar Heels.

Syracuse won for the second time this season on a final-play, two-point conversion in overtime, also doing so at Connecticut.

It was the third time in nine all-time meetings that Orange and Tar Heels played into overtime, with Syracuse winning each time.

In regulation, Miller ran 3 yards for a touchdown with 1:54 remaining, but the game stayed tied at 23-23 when Shay Barker hooked the extra-point kick. Syracuse had trailed since North Carolina scored on the game's opening possession.

Demon June ran for a 25-yard third-quarter touchdown as the Tar Heels built a 20-10 lead.

Syracuse failed on fourth down on consecutive possessions, the second coming on a dropped pass with less than 13 minutes remaining.

North Carolina followed with consecutive three-and-outs, giving Syracuse opportunities to rally.

After the second, Hatcher caught a pass between two defenders for a 76-yard touchdown on the first snap of the possession.

The 76-yard touchdown was the longest play North Carolina had allowed this season, surpassing its previous high of 50 yards.

The Tar Heels settled for Verhoff's 22-yard field goal with 7:12 remaining, creating a 23-17 lead.

North Carolina scored on its first two possessions to take a 10-0 lead in the opening quarter. Edwards connected with Shipp for a 5-yard touchdown to cap an 83-yard drive.

The Tar Heels used 13 plays to set up Verhoff's 27-yard field goal.

The Orange got going, completing an 88-yard march with Miller's 2-yard touchdown run with 9:40 left in the first half.

The teams traded field goals late in the half, with Verhoff hitting from 39 yards and Barker's 30-yarder for the Orange coming on the final play before halftime.