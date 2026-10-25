Texans RB Woody Marks (leg) questionable to return

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks left Sunday's game with an apparent left knee injury when he was bent backward by New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden.
Marks was hit below the knees and wrapped up by an oncoming McFadden. His left cleat was firmly planted as McFadden tried to finish the tackle, twisting Marks' left knee to the turf. Marks was ruled down by contact before the ball popped away for what, at first, was thought to be a fumble and defensive touchdown for the visiting Giants.
Marks walked off the field under his own power and briefly went into the blue medical tent on the Texans' sideline.
Dare Ogunbowale replaced Marks with Texans Week 1 starter David Montgomery inactive.
Marks had 13 carries for 49 yards when he left the field.
--Field Level Media