Vikings take over late to edge Colts, move to 6-0

Kyler Murray passed for 150 yards and a touchdown, and Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith made an interception in the final minutes to preserve a 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

T.J. Hockenson had a touchdown catch for Minnesota (6-0), which won its first game after a bye to remain unbeaten. Jordan Mason had a team-high 68 rushing yards, and Justin Jefferson caught four passes for 44 yards on seven targets.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown to lead Indianapolis (2-5). Daniel Jones completed 13 of 22 yards for 108 yards and an interception.

Smith picked off Jones with 1:08 remaining to spoil the Colts' final comeback attempt.

The Vikings trailed for most of the game, only taking the lead early in the fourth quarter.

Murray looked left and fired a pass to Hockenson, who reached the ball across the left pylon for the 5-yard touchdown. The extra effort put the Vikings on top 13-10 with 14:36 to play in the fourth quarter.

Will Reichard made a 52-yard field goal to increase Minnesota's lead to 16-10 with 1:39 to go.

The Colts opened the scoring on their first possession. Taylor took a pitch left, weaved through the line of scrimmage and outraced the Vikings' secondary for a 38-yard rushing touchdown with 9:13 to go in the first quarter.

The play marked Taylor's eighth touchdown in seven games this season.

The Vikings cut the deficit to 7-3 in the opening seconds of the second quarter when Reichard made a 28-yard field goal.

Reichard struck again, this time from 47 yards, to pull the Vikings within 7-6 with 6:37 remaining in the first half. It was Reichard's 36th field goal in a row without a miss, which broke Gary Anderson's previous franchise record of 35 consecutive field goals in 1998.

Spencer Shrader made a 43-yarder to boost the Colts' lead to 10-6 as time expired in the half.