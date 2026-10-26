Dak Prescott (3 TDs), Cowboys hand Eagles' fifth straight loss

Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes, Javonte Williams ran for a career-high 155 yards and the Dallas Cowboys pulled away for a 38-21 road win Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys (3-4) snapped a two-game skid as Prescott passed for 212 yards with two TDs to CeeDee Lamb and one to George Pickens. They racked up a season-high 204 rushing yards and outgained their NFC East rivals 416-321.

The Eagles (2-5) have dropped five straight for the first time since 2016. One week after learning that Jalen Hurts was out for the season with blood clots, Philadelphia put up an early fight and briefly led in the third quarter before allowing 18 unanswered points.

Making his fourth NFL start, Tanner McKee threw for 211 yards with a touchdown to Makai Lemon and one interception. Saquon Barkley was used cautiously after missing two games with a hamstring injury, turning nine touches into 71 yards from scrimmage and a rushing score.

McKee started the second half with a 17-play, 84-yard drive that took 9:16 off the clock, capping it with a 4-yard TD toss to the rookie Lemon for a 21-20 Eagles lead.

It was all Dallas after that. Prescott floated a 16-yard touchdown pass to Lamb and then ran in the two-point conversion to put the Cowboys up 28-21 late in the third quarter -- the game's sixth lead change.

Brandon Aubrey's third field goal from 24 yards extended the Cowboys' cushion to 31-21 with 9:10 left in the fourth quarter, and Williams punctuated his career night with a 2-yard TD run with 2:21 remaining.

The Cowboys did not turn the ball over and won for the first time in four primetime games this season.

After Dallas opened the scoring with Aubrey's 55-yard field goal, Philadelphia tallied its first opening-drive points of the season on Barkley's 8-yard touchdown run. Barkley ignited the drive with a 29-yard run on his first carry since Week 4.

The Cowboys answered with Prescott's 9-yard scoring strike to Lamb for a 10-7 lead with 5:32 left in the first quarter.

The Eagles made it 14-10 early in the second quarter on a 5-yard TD run by Dameon Pierce.

The Cowboys scored the next 10 points for a 20-14 lead at intermission. Prescott fired a 21-yard scoring dart to Pickens and Aubrey added a 27-yard field goal on the final play of the half.