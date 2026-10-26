Early returns on Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed's knee injury ‘positive’

The "early returns are positive" surrounding the knee injury that Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed sustained on Sunday night, coach Mike Macdonald said in a radio interview on 93.3 KJR on Monday.

Shaheed, 28, exited in the first half of Seattle's 20-3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs with two catches for one yard. Acquired from New Orleans at the trade deadline last season, Shaheed has 16 catches for 163 yards, 39 rushing yards and one score and has averaged 27.3 yards per kick return and 11.5 yards per punt return this season.

It remains to be seen if that timeline means he could be available for Seattle's next game at the Chicago Bears on Monday, Nov. 2.

The news is reportedly a bit worse for left tackle Charles Cross, who is expected to miss time with a high ankle sprain he sustained Sunday night, per an NFL Network report.

The report indicated that the Seahawks hope the 25-year-old Cross, who has started 69 games since Seattle took him ninth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, will be able to return in one or two weeks.

Macdonald also shared that running back Jadarian Price will have his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened this week. Price, a first-round pick (32nd overall) in this year's draft, had 119 rushing yards in Seattle's first three games before missing the last four games on IR with a chest injury.