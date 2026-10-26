Ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant says police aimed gun at him

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant says a police officer pointed a gun at him in front of his daughters during a weekend incident in Southlake, Texas.

In an interview with Outkick, Bryant said he got into a confrontation outside a restaurant on Sunday with two other drivers who he said had been driving recklessly and had cut him off in traffic.

Bryant said one of the men threatened him and seemed to "insinuate" that "he'll shoot me or whatever." Instead of a gun, Bryant said the man pulled out a cellphone and began recording the interaction.

"I told him, you know, get the phone off me," Bryant told Outkick. "So what I ended up doing is I knocked the phone out of his hand."

A police officer arrived and ordered all three men to get on the ground. A video posted on X by Outkick shows police standing over three men who are handcuffed and facedown in a parking lot.

??OUTKICK EXCLUSIVE: A confrontation with alleged reckless drivers ends with Dez Bryant on the ground in handcuffs. Police point a gun at the former Cowboys star as his daughters watch. Bryant was cited for assault following the incident. https://t.co/DOpnR4WMLP — OutKick (@Outkick) October 26, 2026

Bryant said he received a citation for assault by contact and instructions to appear at Southlake Municipal Court on or before Nov. 20.

"I was really more so concerned about my children, you know, looking at their dad, you know, being on the ground with a gun pointed at me," Bryant said.

Bryant, 37, was a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver with the Cowboys from 2010-17 and finished his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.