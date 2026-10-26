Kyle Whittingham confident in OC, not making changes

Despite Michigan's lackluster offensive performances this season, coach Kyle Whittingham is not making any changes to his staff.

The Wolverines fell to 4-3 this weekend with a 13-6 overtime defeat at home to then-No. 6 Indiana, a game in which Michigan tallied 224 total yards and failed to score in the first half. The team ranks No. 130 in the FBS in total offense, averaging 300.6 yards per game.

"If there's tough decisions to be made in that regard, I've certainly made them before and will again," Whittingham said Monday.

He said he remains confident in offensive coordinator Jason Beck, but acknowledged that in time of year when coaches and playcallers lose their jobs, he will do what is best for the program.

After the game Saturday, Whittingham said he and his staff will look into making changes related to scheme and personnel, and said, "I'm not putting this on the players at all."

The Wolverines' biggest adjustment entering the contest came at quarterback, with Tommy Carr starting in place of Bryce Underwood, though Carr managed just 167 passing yards and one interception.

Whittingham said a decision will be made in the coming days about which quarterback will start on the road against Rutgers on Saturday.