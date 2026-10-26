Mizzou RB Ahmad Hardy to practice for first time since being shot

Missouri All-America running back Ahmad Hardy is practicing for the first time since a gunshot wound to his upper leg in May required emergency surgery.

Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Hardy has a realistic chance of suiting up when Missouri plays Texas on Nov. 7.

Hardy was shot at an outdoor concert in Mississippi. In July, Drinkwitz laid the framework for what the program would require before clearing him medically to play in a game.

"I need a two-week, fully invested, being able to practice at full speed (period) before we consider playing him in a game," the coach said at SEC Media Days.

After confirming Hardy would practice this week, Drinkwitz said Sunday in a social media post that "our medical staff will determine his return to game action."

Hardy finished second in the nation with 1,649 rushing yards last season, rushing for 16 touchdowns while earning consensus first-team All-America honors.

Hardy's big year included rushing performances of 300 and 250 yards -- the former ranking second in school history behind Devin West (319 vs. Kansas in 1998). Overall, Hardy notched eight 100-yard outings.

Last season was Hardy's first at Missouri. He spent his freshman season at Louisiana-Monroe and rushed for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns.