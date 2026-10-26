Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy (shoulder) out vs. Auburn

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy will miss Saturday's game against Auburn with a shoulder injury, head coach Pete Golding confirmed Monday.

According to multiple reports, the junior star sustained a dislocated shoulder after a hard tackle in Saturday's 34-27 loss at Texas. He finished the game with 16 carries for 36 yards and one reception for six yards.

"Obviously he's not going to play this week," Golding said Monday. "We'll evaluate that going forward ... he's still getting some MRIs. It's a different injury than he had before."

The Rebels (5-2, 3-2 SEC), who dropped from No. 7 to No. 12 following the loss to the Longhorns, will face Auburn (4-3, 2-3) on Saturday in Oxford, Miss.

Lacy has rushed for 388 yards and five touchdowns and added 10 catches for 33 yards through six games this season. He earned first-team All-American honors in 2025 after rushing for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.