Philip Rivers on NC State opening: 'I understand the chatter'

North Carolina State legend Philip Rivers, now the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High in Fairhope, Ala., understands the discussion about the possibility that he could be the Wolfpack's next head coach.

NC State fired longtime head coach Dave Doeren on Saturday in the wake of its 31-28 loss at Stanford last Friday to fall to 3-4 (1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). After the move, Rivers was immediately touted as his potential replacement.

"Ton of respect and appreciation for coach Doeren and all he did for the University," Rivers told AL.com. "I understand the chatter that's out there, but we are getting ready for Foley and the playoffs."

Notably, the statement from Rivers was not a confirmation of his interest in the position or one that says he's not interested in the position.

Rivers, 44, is NC State's career leader in completions (1,087), passing yards (13,484) and touchdown passes (95), starting 49 games for the Wolfpack from 2000-03. He finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting in 2003 and was inducted into the NC State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2024.

After his time at NC State, Rivers was the fourth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, throwing for 63,984 yards, 425 touchdowns and 212 interceptions over 18 NFL seasons for the Chargers (2004-19) and Colts (2020; 2025).

He retired to become coach at St. Michael but came out of retirement last season, making three starts for Indianapolis. His oldest son, Gunner Rivers, is his quarterback at St. Michael and a four-star 2027 prospect who is committed to NC State.