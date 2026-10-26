Report: Vikings RB Aaron Jones (knee) avoids serious injury

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones avoided a significant knee injury on Sunday and is considered day-to-day, ESPN reported Monday.

Jones aggravated a left knee injury during the fourth quarter of the unbeaten Vikings' 16-10 home victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jones, 31, entered the blue medical tent following a hit at the end of a 17-yard run. He did not return, finishing with 26 yards on eight carries.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after the game that Jones had the knee evaluated. On Monday, Pro Football Talk reported that he would undergo an MRI.

Jones sprained his left MCL in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears but has not missed a game. Through six starts, the 2021 Pro Bowl selection has rushed for 436 yards and two touchdowns and has caught 13 passes for 72 yards.

Jordan Mason led Minnesota (6-0) with 15 carries for 68 yards against Indianapolis and would be in line for more carries should Jones be unavailable for next Sunday's game at Detroit (4-2).