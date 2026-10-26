Reports: Pats releasing veteran P Bryce Baringer

The New England Patriots are releasing veteran punter Bryce Baringer, multiple outlets reported on Monday.

Baringer, 27, has been on injured reserve since the start of the season but reportedly is now ready to return.

Mitch Wishnowsky is expected to continue handling the punting duties for the 4-3 Patriots.

A sixth-round pick by New England in 2023, Baringer averaged 47.9 yards (41.0 net) per punt during the 2023-25 seasons.

Wishnowsky, 34, is averaging 47.1 yards with a net average of 41.2 through seven games this season.