Robert Griffin III '100%' interested in Baylor coach opening

After Baylor announced the firing of head coach Dave Aranda on Sunday, former Bears star quarterback Robert Griffin III said he would "100%" be interested in the position.

Griffin won the Heisman Trophy at the school in 2011 before he was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He is currently a FOX football analyst, working broadcasts with play-by-play commentator Connor Onion.

"If Baylor wants to get back to winning and have a university that isn't just respectable on the football field, but the fans can be proud of, they need people who know what it looks like to win at Baylor," Griffin said Monday on The Dan Patrick Show.

"So yeah, I would 100% be interested. I talked with the athletic director, who is a guy in Doug McNamee that knows what it looks like to win at Baylor, know how you have to win at Baylor and recruit to Baylor to make those things happen."

Griffin, 36, listed candidates he said would be fit for the role, besides himself, including Boise State's Spencer Danielson, UTSA's Jeff Traylor and Southern California's Lincoln Riley, the latter of which he said is a "dark horse."

Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, who came to Baylor ahead of this season from Kansas State, will serve as interim head coach.

Griffin played for Baylor from 2008-11 and passed for 4,293 yards and 37 touchdowns against six interceptions during his Heisman-winning campaign. He was the No. 2 overall pick by Washington in the 2012 NFL Draft and passed for 9,271 yards, 43 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 56 games (42 starts) with Washington, the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens before retiring after the 2020 season.