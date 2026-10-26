Shane Steichen keeping Daniel Jones as Colts' starting QB (NFL)

Jeffrey Becker

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones practices before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

NFL

Shane Steichen keeping Daniel Jones as Colts' starting QB

By Field Level Media

Oct 26, 20263 hours ago

Colts coach Shane Steichen once again told reporters Monday that Daniel Jones will remain Indianapolis' quarterback for the team's game at Jacksonville this week.

Steichen said after the Colts' 16-10 loss to Minnesota on Sunday to fall to 2-5 that he had previously given no consideration to a change at QB.

"He knows he's got to play better," Steichen told reporters Monday. "He's proven that he can do it. So that's where the confidence comes from. And we need to get him back playing to that level that he was last year. It's taking a little bit longer."

Jones completed 68% of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last season, his first with the Colts, before tearing his Achilles.

This season, he's completing a career-low 59.6% of his passes for 1,398 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions -- one off the NFL lead. He has one TD and four interceptions in Indianapolis' last four games.

Jones, 29, was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's thrown for 19,081 yards, 93 TDs and 62 picks over 90 career games for the Giants (2019-24) and Colts.

Anthony Richardson Sr., Indianapolis' fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft, is the team's backup QB. He's appeared in 17 games (15 starts) and completed 50.6% of his passes for 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

--Field Level Media

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