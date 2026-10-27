No. 6 Utah puts stingy defense up against Cincinnati

A Big 12 Halloween showdown will take center stage on Saturday afternoon when undefeated and sixth-ranked Utah plays on the road against a dangerous Cincinnati team.

The Utes (7-0, 4-0) will look to strengthen their position both at the top of the conference and in their bid for a College Football Playoff spot.

The Bearcats (5-2, 2-2), in turn, will aim to secure a second straight upset of an AP Top 10 team.

Utah, which escaped with a 21-13 home victory over then-No. 14 Houston last Saturday, is powered by a physical identity that starts with a defense that is allowing an average of just 14.6 points per game. Led by linebacker Trey Reynolds, Utah also is ranked eighth nationally against the run.

Offensively, quarterback Devon Dampier has been efficient under pressure, anchoring an attack that averages 478.4 total yards per contest. Faced with a big challenge in the Houston defense last week, the Utes turned to Dampier for mental toughness and resilience, attributes they desperately will need in a hostile environment in Cincinnati.

"So grateful for our guys, their fight. That's what you need," Utah coach Morgan Scalley said Monday. "I don't really care about the stats. I'm so proud of these guys, just their fight. Devon Dampier, he's our guy. So proud of his fight, and the defense came up with stop after stop (vs. Houston)."

For the Bearcats, they are coming off the biggest win in the Scott Satterfield coaching era (2023-26), a 37-24 victory over then-No. 8 Texas Tech last Saturday. That result came one week after the Bearcats fell 45-42 at West Virginia in a game in which they led by a touchdown six times.

"We just needed a little something in the pass defense. Just a little something," Satterfield said. "We just could never get the stop to go up two scores. In the past, the conference games, that's what's happened."

Cincinnati features an explosive offense that generates an average of 455.3 yards per game, heavily anchored by a powerful rushing attack.

The win over Texas Tech was the highest-ranked home win by the Bearcats since a 30-11 victory against No. 7 Rutgers on Nov. 18, 2006. The win moved Cincinnati to 5-0 at home and put the team on the cusp of the AP Top 25, receiving votes for the second time this season.

The Bearcats will face a stiff test this weekend, however, as Utah boasts the No. 8 rushing offense (234.6 ypg) and No. 8 rushing defense (88.3) in the country. The game also will be a battle of two top-20 offenses in the country (Utah, 478.4; Cincinnati, 455.3).

Texas Tech entered its game in Cincinnati as the No. 5-ranked rushing defense. The Bearcats put up 255 yards on the ground in the win. Leading the way was running back Cole Tabb, who rushed for a career-high 173 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

After his performance, Tabb was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. Teammate MJ Cannon was selected as the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Week.