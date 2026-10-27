Report: Packers C Sean Rhyan (ankle) out at least a month

Packers center Sean Rhyan likely will be sidelined at least a month with a high-ankle sprain, CBS Sports reported Tuesday.

Rhyan, 26, sustained the injury during the first quarter of Sunday's 20-17 loss at Detroit and did not return to the game.

Rhyan has started every game at center this season for Green Bay and has not missed a game since the 2023 season.

According to the report, the 2022 third-round pick is not expected to undergo tightrope surgery.

Jacob Monk replaced Rhyan against the Lions but lasted only five offensive snaps before leaving with a thigh injury.

Second-year pro John Williams, the Packers' backup left tackle, filled in at center and played 63 snaps (five on special teams).

The Packers placed Monk on injured reserve on Monday and called up lineman Mekhi Becton Sr. from the practice squad.

Green Bay (4-3) has a short turnaround before hosting the Carolina Panthers (3-3) on Thursday night.