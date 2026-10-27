Report: Ravens G Vega Ioane dealing with MCL sprain

Baltimore Ravens rookie guard Vega Ioane is nursing an MCL sprain and is expected to be sidelined in the short term, NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

Ioane sustained the injury during Baltimore's 35-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He was replaced by Emery Jones.

The 14th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, Ioane had returned to the right side of the line this past week after trade acquisition Cam Jurgens made his debut at center with Baltimore on Sunday.

Ioane, 22, previously played the center position following injuries to Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic.

Ioane has started all seven games this season for the Ravens (4-3), who have lost two in a row heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills (5-1) in Orchard Park, N.Y.