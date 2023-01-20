Cowboys 49ers Playoff Pick, SF wins big

Dallas hits the road for a fourth straight week, this time after a Monday Nighter and travelling across the country to San Francisco in the NFC Divisional Playoff game.
The Cowboys lay 4 points to the 49ers who have won 11 straight and boast the league’s most terrifying offense, even if its led by a rookie third-string QB.
Dallas played well in defeating a terrible Tampa team last week, but has been sketchy of late and this line may be way too low against a team that has dominated at home and is 18-3 ATS in its last 21 games vs NFC foes.
Cowboys 49ers Playoff Pick: SF -4, Total 46.5 | Matchup Stats