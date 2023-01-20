Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys 49ers Playoff Pick, SF wins big

January 20, 2023

Dallas hits the road for a fourth straight week, this time after a Monday Nighter and travelling across the country to San Francisco in the NFC Divisional Playoff game.

The Cowboys lay 4 points to the 49ers who have won 11 straight and boast the league’s most terrifying offense, even if its led by a rookie third-string QB.

Dallas played well in defeating a terrible Tampa team last week, but has been sketchy of late and this line may be way too low against a team that has dominated at home and is 18-3 ATS in its last 21 games vs NFC foes.

Cowboys 49ers Playoff Pick: SF -4, Total 46.5 | Matchup Stats  

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

Dallas needs another mistake-free game from Dak Prescott and needs its defense to rattle QB Brock Purdy into mistakes. They have been terrific on the road the past two seasons with a 13-5 ATS mark and they have won outright in five of their past six visits here over the years.

The defense has what it takes to test Purdy’s poise and confidence and what if he gets rattled by Micah Parsons in his face? Can he get that confidence back?

Dallas has also been a good bet as a playoff dog, going 8-3 ATS in the past 11 games in this situation.

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

San Francisco looks like the NFL’s best team with an explosive offense and oppressive defense. They also get to stay home and wait for Dallas to unpack its bags again. Some handicappers believe the schedule – fourth consecutive road game and travelling east to west on a short week – is the biggest factor here favoring the 49ers.

They have won 11 straight overall, covering nine times, and 7 of 8 as playoff favorites (6-1-1 ATS). Prescott led the league in INTs and if he throws even one, this game could get out of hand.

Oh and the Cowboys have lost 7 straight games as playoff underdogs and are 2-9 ATS in January games lately, so they historically do not rise to the occasion in this spot.

Cowboys 49ers Playoff Pick

This line is expected to climb, we are pounding it at -4 as we see San Francisco handling the Cowboys with ease here and advancing to the NFC title game (probably in Philly).

49ers Cowboys Anytime TD Props

Michael Gallup +380

Gallup has a great matchup against the San Fran seconary. They finished 21st in touchdowns allowed to opposing WRs.

Brandon Aiyuk +210

Dallas allowed the most touchdowns to opposing wideouts in 2022.

Dallas San Francisco Betting Trends

49ers are 11-0 SU in their last 11 games, 9-2 ATS

Cowboys are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games played in January.

Cowboys are 13-4 SU in their last 17 games.

Cowboys are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games on the road.

49ers are 12-2 ATS, 13-1 SU in their last 14 games at home.

Cowboys have won 5 of past 6 visits here SU

UNDER is 15-6 Dallas’ last 21 games played in January.

Cowboys are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games as the underdog.

49ers are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games as the favorite.

49ers are 12-1 ATS in their last 13 games played in January.

49ers are 18-3 ATS in their last 21 conference games

49ers are 6-1-1 ATS, 7-1 SU past 8 playoff games as favorites

Cowboys lost 7 straight as playoff underdogs

