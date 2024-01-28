Lions 49ers Picks, NFC Championship Prop Bets

Detroit has never won as a playoff underdog and oddsmakers don’t think they will break the streak Sunday in San Francisco.
The 49ers are favored by a TD a week after escaping the Packers and despite riding a 6-game ATS home losing streak. And despite a slew of positive ATS trends for the Lions.
Detroit can pound the rock but cannot stop the run. This should speed up the game and provide few enough possessions that the UNDER 52 should be in play here. Deebo Samuel will play, the 49ers have won 13 straight vs the Lions and they should win here, but……
Lions 49ers Picks: Odds SF -7, Total 52 | Matchup Report