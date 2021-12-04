Patriots Bills Prediction, MNF Prop Picks

Six weeks ago, this looked like a one-sided matchup but in Week 13, the New England Patriots visit to Buffalo on Monday is the week’s best game and an intriguing betting opportunity as well.
The Patriots have won and covered six straight after starting 2-4, while the Bills bounced back nicely last week against the Saints, putting up 31 points on one of the better defenses in the NFL. So how does a bettor approach this point spread, with the superior Bills just a 2.5-point home favorite?
New England has tormented Buffalo here over the years (15-2 SU, 13-3-1 ATS in their last 17 games at Buffalo. With the Bills just 1-3 against teams with winning records and the Patriots being 21-9 ATS as the underdog in their last 30 games, we believe the Pats can keep this close and we take them +2.5 at FanDuel.
Patriots Bills Prediction: Odds BUF -2.5, Total 47.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report