49ers Rams Pick, SF Win and In?

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

Regardless of who starts at QB (Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance), the 49ers are playing well enough to beat the Rams, which they have done regularly in recent years (9-3 ATS past 12 meetings). And historically, Niner bettors have made cash hand over fist in January games (9-1-1 ATS).

The Niners can sneak into the playoffs with a loss (if the Saints lose in Atlanta), but they should be motivated to lock this down themselves. Win and you’re in. Lose and risk being out unless Atlanta can spring the upset over favored New Orleans Sunday.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

On paper, this is the superior team and Aaron Donald is a game-wrecker, again regardless of whether its sacking Jimmy G or terrifying rookie Lance. A Rams win could give the NFC West title and lock up the No. 2 seed, which gives them two home playoff dates.

The Rams typically win in January (5-1 SU run past six games) and if they can stomp the 49ers here, its possible they get to face them again next week.

49ers Rams Prediction

Injuries and turnovers have made Rams bettors skittish over the past month. And the 49ers are at risk if they lose. We play SF to cover and possibly win outright.

SF +4.5

Rams 49ers Betting Trends

49ers are 9-1-1 ATS in their last 11 games played in January.

UNDER is 12-3 LA Rams’ last 15 games at home.

49ers have won 5 straight and 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games against LA Rams

Rams are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games played in January.