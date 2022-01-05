Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs for a touchdown past Los Angeles Rams cornerback Robert Rochell (31) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

49ers Rams Pick, SF Win and In?

January 05, 2022 - Trend Dummy

The NFC West title remains open, and the San Francisco 49ers can miss the playoffs if they lose. So a small road point spread for the Niners as they visit the LA Rams seems a manageable wager.

However, the Rams also have playoff motivation, as a win clinches the No. 2 seed and possibly another matchup with the 49ers next week.

The Niners have won five straight vs the Rams and boast a profitable 9-1-1 ATS run in the month of January. Combined with Matthew Stafford’s ongoing amusement with throwing pick-sixes and this could be a good spot to back San Francisco.

49ers Rams Prediction: Odds Rams -4.5, Total 44 @ FanDuel | Matchup Report

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

Regardless of who starts at QB (Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance), the 49ers are playing well enough to beat the Rams, which they have done regularly in recent years (9-3 ATS past 12 meetings). And historically, Niner bettors have made cash hand over fist in January games (9-1-1 ATS).

The Niners can sneak into the playoffs with a loss (if the Saints lose in Atlanta), but they should be motivated to lock this down themselves. Win and you’re in. Lose and risk being out unless Atlanta can spring the upset over favored New Orleans Sunday.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

On paper, this is the superior team and Aaron Donald is a game-wrecker, again regardless of whether its sacking Jimmy G or terrifying rookie Lance. A Rams win could give the NFC West title and lock up the No. 2 seed, which gives them two home playoff dates.

The Rams typically win in January (5-1 SU run past six games) and if they can stomp the 49ers here, its possible they get to face them again next week.

49ers Rams Prediction

Injuries and turnovers have made Rams bettors skittish over the past month. And the 49ers are at risk if they lose. We play SF to cover and possibly win outright.

SF +4.5

Rams 49ers Betting Trends

49ers are 9-1-1 ATS in their last 11 games played in January.

UNDER is 12-3 LA Rams’ last 15 games at home.

49ers have won 5 straight and 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games against LA Rams

Rams are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games played in January.

