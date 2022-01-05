49ers Rams Pick, SF Win and In?

The NFC West title remains open, and the San Francisco 49ers can miss the playoffs if they lose. So a small road point spread for the Niners as they visit the LA Rams seems a manageable wager.
However, the Rams also have playoff motivation, as a win clinches the No. 2 seed and possibly another matchup with the 49ers next week.
The Niners have won five straight vs the Rams and boast a profitable 9-1-1 ATS run in the month of January. Combined with Matthew Stafford’s ongoing amusement with throwing pick-sixes and this could be a good spot to back San Francisco.
49ers Rams Prediction: Odds Rams -4.5, Total 44 @ FanDuel | Matchup Report