Super Bowl 58 Picks, Prop Bets, Betting Trends

Kansas City has the best QB, the best coaches and the best defense yet are underdogs as we set out to make our Super Bowl 58 picks.
Why are the San Francisco 49ers favored? Doubts around the KC offense and their somewhat fortunate turns to reach the game combined with the absolutely explosive nature of the 49ers offense. We think the Chiefs will win if the game is close, but we believe this game could be one-sided and over early.
Super Bowl betting trends observers se a lot of angles pointing to Kansas City, especially as an underdog where KC is 17-4-1 ATS in their last 22 games when catching points.
Super Bowl 58 Picks: Odds SF -2, Total 47.5 | Matchup Report