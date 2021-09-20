Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (right) talks with quarterback Carson Wentz (2) on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium and Indianapolis. The Seahawks defeated the Colts, 28-16.Indianapolis Colts And Seattle Seahawks On Nfl Week 1 At Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday Sept 12 2021

NFL 0-2 Teams Out of Playoffs

September 20, 2021 - Trend Dummy

So, you are a hopeful Colts fan or Vikings fan still holding out hope for your Super Bowl 56 futures bet to come around and pay off in February, despite their 0-2 start.

History says you can forget about it. No Super Bowl, not even any playoffs. Such is the nature of teams that lose their first two games of the season – just a 10 per cent chance of making it.

Since 2007, 118 teams have gone 0-2. Only 12 have rallied to make the playoffs. That’s 106-12 for all you math fans at home. Eleven teams were 0-2 last year, none made the playoffs. In 2021, seven teams have started 0-2. Those hopeless group includes:

Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Minnesota, New York Giants, Detroit, Atlanta, New York Jets, .

With the league expanding the playoffs to 14 teams in 2020, your chances have improved with two additional Wild Card positions up for grabs. Will it make a difference?

Does a 2-0 start get your team to the playoffs?

The trend of 2-0 being a lock to make the playoffs has waned in recent years. Overall, that same 2007 to 2019 timeframe produced 61 teams that made it and 46 that didn’t. In 2019, seven of nine 2-0 teams made it, while the Dallas Cowboys and LA Rams each choked. In 2020, only the Raiders and Cardinals failed to make the playoffs after a 2-0 start, while the other nine teams all played in January.

Is it the usual suspects who start 0-2 or 2-0?

The Giants started 0-2 for the fifth straight season in 2021, so they are the biggest repeat offenders. Their AFC cousins – NY Jets – have now done it three years in a row. On the 2-0 side, Las Vegas, Arizona and the LA Rams all duplicated their fast starts from 2020.

NFL 0-2 Teams, 2-0 Teams Chart

Year 2-0 Playoffs? 0-2 Playoffs?
2021 Las Vegas Indianapolis
Denver NY Jets
Arizona Jacksonville
LA Rams NY Giants
Tampa Bay Minnesota
Carolina
SF 49ers
2020 Buffalo Y Miami N
Baltimore Y NY Jets N
Pittsburgh Y Cincinnati N
Tennessee Y Houston N
Kansas City Y Denver N
Las Vegas N NY Giants N
Chicago Y Philadelphia N
Green Bay Y Detroit N
Arizona N Minnesota N
LA Rams Y Atlanta N
Seattle Y Carolina N
2019 Buffalo Y Miami N
New England Y NY Jets N
Baltimore Y Cincinnati N
Kansas City Y Pittsburgh N
Dallas N Jacksonville N
Green Bay Y Denver N
LA Rams N NY Giants N
San Francisco Y Washington N
Seattle Y Carolina N
2018 LA Rams Y Houston Y
Kansas City Y Buffalo N
Jacksonville N Arizona N
Tampa Bay N Detroit N
Denver N Oakland N
Miami N Seattle Y
Cincinnati N NY Giants N
2017 Denver N Cleveland N
Oakland N NY Jets N
Kansas City Y Chicago N
Baltimore N NY Giants N
Pittsburgh Y LA Chargers N
Detroit N Cincinnati N
Atlanta Y New Orleans Y
Carolina Y Indianapolis N
2016 New England Y Cleveland N
Houston Y Jacksonville N
Denver N Miami Y
Pittsburgh Y Buffalo N
Baltimore N Indianapolis N
NY Giants Y Washington N
Minnesota N New Orleans N
Philadelphia N Chicago N
2015 New England Y Baltimore N
Cincinnati Y Houston Y
Denver Y NY Giants N
Dallas N Philadelphia N
Green Bay Y Detroit N
Atlanta N Chicago N
Carolina Y New Orleans N
Arizona Y Seattle Y
NY Jets N Indianapolis N
2014 Buffalo N Jacksonville N
Cincinnati Y Kansas City N
Houston N Oakland N
Denver Y NY Giants N
Carolina Y Tampa Bay N
Arizona Y New Orleans N
Philadelphia N Indianapolis Y
2013 Seattle Y Cleveland N
Chicago N Pittsburgh N
New Orleans Y Jacksonville N
Houston N Washington N
Miami N NY Giants N
Denver Y Minnesota N
New England Y Carolina Y
Kansas City Y Tampa Bay N
2012 Arizona N Cleveland N
Atlanta Y Jacksonville N
Houston Y Kansas City N
Philadelphia N New Orleans N
San Diego N Oakland N
San Francisco Y Tennessee N
2011 Buffalo N Carolina N
Detroit Y Indianapolis N
Green Bay Y Kansas City N
Houston Y Miami N
New England Y Minnesota N
NY Jets N Seattle N
Washington N St. Louis N
2010 Chicago Y Cleveland N
Green Bay Y Dallas N
Houston N Detroit N
Kansas City Y Buffalo N
Miami N Minnesota N
New Orleans Y Carolina N
Pittsburgh Y St. Louis N
Tampa Bay N San Francisco N
2009 Atlanta N Carolina N
Baltimore Y Detroit N
Denver N Tennessee N
Indianapolis Y Kansas City N
Minnesota Y St. Louis N
NY Giants N Jacksonville N
NY Jets Y Tampa Bay N
New Orleans Y Cleveland N
San Francisco N Miami N
2008 Arizona Y Cincinnati N
Baltimore Y Cleveland N
Buffalo N Detroit N
Carolina Y Houston N
Dallas N Jacksonville N
Denver N Kansas City N
Green Bay N Miami Y
NY Giants Y Minnesota Y
New England N San Diego Y
Pittsburgh Y Seattle N
Tennessee Y St. Louis N
2007 Dallas Y Atlanta N
Denver N Buffalo N
Detroit N Kansas City N
Green Bay Y Miami N
Houston N New Orleans N
Indianapolis Y NY Giants Y
New England Y NY Jets N
Pittsburgh Y Oakland N
San Francisco N Philadelphia N
Washington Y St. Louis N
Overall 61-46 12-95
Trend Dummy
Trend Dummy (not his real name) is a veteran sports betting writer, who really should be a lot smarter by now. Starting with a betting trends fascination in 1993, Dummy has been chasing trends, patterns, streak and mathematical anomalies ever since. A serious data miner with real databases and betting acumen, he sometimes stretches stats to fit a narrative, but the data is legit. You decide if the trends have handicapping value.

