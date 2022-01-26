NFL Conference Championship Betting Picks

We’ve been here to guide you with weekly picks against the spread every week throughout the 2021 NFL season. Here are two more for conference championship weekend as Kansas City hosts Cincinnati as 7-point home chalk and the LA Rams host San Francisco as smaller chalk in the NFC title game.

CINCINNATI BENGALS AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-7): CHIEFS

Last week, I wrongly predicted that the Bengals’ breakout season would hit a wall in the divisional playoffs and that the Chiefs’ reign atop the AFC would suffer a similar fate the following day. Both teams overcame those potential obstacles, but now I’d be happy to take advantage of a single-score spread with the juggernaut Chiefs at home.

Kansas City deserves the benefit of the doubt to a much larger degree than Cincinnati. The Chiefs have been here, done this. And while Cincinnati can sneak up on anybody, we’re still looking at a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of DVOA with extremely limited big-game experience.

This stage will be a lot larger than last weekend’s in Nashville. I’m doubling down on the idea that Joe Burrow and Co. have maxed out their progress for 2021 and will suffer a one-sided defeat Sunday afternoon in K.C.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS (-3.5): 49ERS

I don’t believe in either quarterback, but I do think the 49ers have some obvious edges here.

First, Jimmy Garoppolo at least has a lot more big-game experience than Matthew Stafford, and the 49ers offense is much less reliant on him than L.A.’s is on Stafford.

Second, the 49ers are the hotter team in general. They’re riding a four-game winning streak that includes an impressive comeback win in Los Angeles. The Rams were lucky to hang on as they choked against the Buccaneers last weekend.

Finally, the Rams don’t have much of a home-field advantage at SoFi Stadium and the 49ers have a strong fan base within the state. San Francisco wins this thing outright.

