NFL Conference Championship Betting Picks

January 26, 2022 - Brad Gagnon

We’ve been here to guide you with weekly picks against the spread every week throughout the 2021 NFL season. Here are two more for conference championship weekend as Kansas City hosts Cincinnati as 7-point home chalk and the LA Rams host San Francisco as smaller chalk in the NFC title game.

CINCINNATI BENGALS AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-7): CHIEFS

Last week, I wrongly predicted that the Bengals’ breakout season would hit a wall in the divisional playoffs and that the Chiefs’ reign atop the AFC would suffer a similar fate the following day. Both teams overcame those potential obstacles, but now I’d be happy to take advantage of a single-score spread with the juggernaut Chiefs at home.

Kansas City deserves the benefit of the doubt to a much larger degree than Cincinnati. The Chiefs have been here, done this. And while Cincinnati can sneak up on anybody, we’re still looking at a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of DVOA with extremely limited big-game experience.

This stage will be a lot larger than last weekend’s in Nashville. I’m doubling down on the idea that Joe Burrow and Co. have maxed out their progress for 2021 and will suffer a one-sided defeat Sunday afternoon in K.C.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS (-3.5): 49ERS

I don’t believe in either quarterback, but I do think the 49ers have some obvious edges here.

First, Jimmy Garoppolo at least has a lot more big-game experience than Matthew Stafford, and the 49ers offense is much less reliant on him than L.A.’s is on Stafford.

Second, the 49ers are the hotter team in general. They’re riding a four-game winning streak that includes an impressive comeback win in Los Angeles. The Rams were lucky to hang on as they choked against the Buccaneers last weekend.

Finally, the Rams don’t have much of a home-field advantage at SoFi Stadium and the 49ers have a strong fan base within the state. San Francisco wins this thing outright.

Brad Gagnon
Brad Gagnon has been passionate about both sports and mass media since he was in diapers -- a passion that won't die until he's in them again. He was a lead contributor to an earlier incarnation of NationalFootballPost.com and was happy to return when new management revived the brand in 2020. Based in Toronto, he's covered the NFL since 2008 and has been a national NFL writer at Bleacher Report since 2012. He despises all 32 NFL teams equally but remains a fan of the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors. He can be reached at Brad@NationalFootballPost.com

