NFL Week 11 Football Props: Seahawks vs. Packers

NFL MVP Betting Odds

November 06, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

Wilson now NFL MVP odds pick

Brady climbing MVP board

Russell Wilson remains a strong favorite in the MVP race, but a slew of QBs – some young, some ancient – are making things interesting at the midway point of the season.

Wilson sits at -167, well ahead of Patrick Mahomes at +400. Aaron Rodgers was excellent on Thursday night and remains tight to the pack at +500 in Green Bay.

And check out ageless Tom Brady, surging up to +1300 after a strong run of play in Tampa Bay.

Derrick Henry remains the first non-QB on the board at a distant +6000 (60-1) odds.

Odds on Nov. 6, 2020 at BetRivers and SugarHouse

Wilson, Russell -167
Mahomes, Patrick +400
Rodgers, Aaron +500
Brady, Tom +1300
Murray, Kyler +2800
Roethlisberger, Ben +3300
Allen, Josh (Bills) +4000
Jackson, Lamar +5000
Henry, Derrick +6000

Six weeks into the 2020 NFL season, Seattle QB Russell Wilson has jumped to the top of the NFL MVP odds board at US sportsbooks. After numerous stellar performances where he has been unshackled to let loose and improvise even more, he has moved from +800 to +300 and now up to -134 as a significant leader at BetRivers.

In the process, he leapfrogged early favorites Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson and legged out a lead over Aaron Rodgers and others.

NFL MVP betting odds as of Oct. 19, 2020

Wilson, Russell -134
Mahomes, Patrick +500
Rodgers, Aaron +600
Allen, Josh (Bills) +1600
Jackson, Lamar +1600
Henry, Derrick +2500
Roethlisberger, Ben +2500
Brady, Tom +3000
Tannehill, Ryan +3300
Murray, Kyler +4000
Watson, Deshaun +4000
Newton, Cam +5000

Sept 14, 2020 Update

Wilson, Russell +300
Jackson, Lamar +500
Mahomes, Patrick +500
Rodgers, Aaron +800
Murray, Kyler +1300
Allen, Josh +2000
Newton, Cam +2000
Prescott, Dak +2000
Roethlisberger, Ben +2800
Brady, Tom +3300
Watson, Deshaun +3300

See odds for all these players at BetRivers Sportsbook or SugarHouse.

Brees, Drew
Henry, Derrick
Ryan, Matt
Tannehill, Ryan
Carr, Derek
Goff, Jared
Mayfield, Baker
Stafford, Matthew
Wentz, Carson
Donald, Aaron
Jacobs, Josh
Jones, Aaron
Kamara, Alvin
Rivers, Philip
Thomas, Michael
Trubisky, Mitchell
Watt, TJ

Sept. 3, 2020

Lamar Jackson will look to become the first back-to-back MVP winner since Peyton Manning in 2008 and 2009. But if you trust the oddsmakers at BetRivers Sportsbook, you’ll look at Patrick Mahomes instead as the NFL MVP odds leader at +400.

Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Championship since 1969, earning Super Bowl MVP honors. The 2018 NFL MVP bounced back from a dislocated knee cap that sidelined him for three weeks. The Chiefs awarded him with the largest contract in professional sports history, a 10-year, $503 million deal.

Can Lamar Jackson repeat?

Earning back-to-back MVPs would be an outstanding accomplishment for the 23-year-old quarterback. The former Louisville standout will have nine of 10 offensive starters back from last season. Jackson should be motivated after a Divisional Round exit in the playoffs last season, especially after having the best record in the NFL.

Is it Russell Wilson's turn?

Russell Wilson at +800 has to open some eyes. The 31-year-old is entering his 8th season, and some could argue this is his best chance to win the award. He will have the most complete offensive line he has had in years, and D.K Metcalf will look to build on his spectacular rookie season. Russell Wilson at +800 is the best value on this list.

Can Dak capture his rookie-year magic?

After Week 3 of last season, Dak Prescott looked like the best quarterback in the league. However, once he started playing teams with winning records, his play fell off. The 5th-year starter has exceeded expectations since being drafted in the 4th round out of Mississippi State. He arguably boasts the best arsenal of weapons around him in the NFL, and will have a Top 10 offensive line. This year we will see what Dak can achieve, the expectations are high in Dallas.

Will the 2017 Carson Wentz please stand up?

Carson Wentz has faced adversity during his NFL career. From tearing his ACL, when he was the MVP frontrunner, to carrying his team to the playoffs only to get knocked out of his first playoff game. It goes without saying, it has been a rough ride for the North Dakota standout. The Eagles have re-stocked their depleted offence with speed which could spark some 2017 magic.

Tommy Time

Will this guy ever retire? The 43-year-old quarterback will enter the 2020 season with the 5th best odds to win the NFL MVP, and rightfully so. Brady is looking to lead the Buccaneers to their first playoff appearance in 13 seasons, and win his 7th ring. He will have all the help he can get with star wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin by his side. Look for the Buccaneers to make a run, and Tom taking the MVP trophy at +1600 odds is not out of the question.

Dark horse MVP pick?

If you’re looking to shock the world with a crazy gamble, look no further than Kyler Murray at +2500. He is equipped with the tools a sophomore quarterback requires to have a breakout season.

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

Recent Posts

November 06, 2020

Two Bengals players test positive for COVID-19

November 06, 2020

Report: Packer who played Thursday night tests positive

November 06, 2020

Lions sign veteran WR Sanu to practice squad

November 06, 2020

Cowboys’ McCarthy still mum on starting QB

November 06, 2020

Staffers test positive for Dolphins, Falcons

See All News