Wilson now NFL MVP odds pick
Brady climbing MVP board
Russell Wilson remains a strong favorite in the MVP race, but a slew of QBs – some young, some ancient – are making things interesting at the midway point of the season.
Wilson sits at -167, well ahead of Patrick Mahomes at +400. Aaron Rodgers was excellent on Thursday night and remains tight to the pack at +500 in Green Bay.
And check out ageless Tom Brady, surging up to +1300 after a strong run of play in Tampa Bay.
Derrick Henry remains the first non-QB on the board at a distant +6000 (60-1) odds.
Odds on Nov. 6, 2020 at BetRivers and SugarHouse:
Wilson, Russell -167
Mahomes, Patrick +400
Rodgers, Aaron +500
Brady, Tom +1300
Murray, Kyler +2800
Roethlisberger, Ben +3300
Allen, Josh (Bills) +4000
Jackson, Lamar +5000
Henry, Derrick +6000
Six weeks into the 2020 NFL season, Seattle QB Russell Wilson has jumped to the top of the NFL MVP odds board at US sportsbooks. After numerous stellar performances where he has been unshackled to let loose and improvise even more, he has moved from +800 to +300 and now up to -134 as a significant leader at BetRivers.
In the process, he leapfrogged early favorites Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson and legged out a lead over Aaron Rodgers and others.
NFL MVP betting odds as of Oct. 19, 2020
Wilson, Russell -134
Mahomes, Patrick +500
Rodgers, Aaron +600
Allen, Josh (Bills) +1600
Jackson, Lamar +1600
Henry, Derrick +2500
Roethlisberger, Ben +2500
Brady, Tom +3000
Tannehill, Ryan +3300
Murray, Kyler +4000
Watson, Deshaun +4000
Newton, Cam +5000
Sept 14, 2020 Update
Wilson, Russell +300
Jackson, Lamar +500
Mahomes, Patrick +500
Rodgers, Aaron +800
Murray, Kyler +1300
Allen, Josh +2000
Newton, Cam +2000
Prescott, Dak +2000
Roethlisberger, Ben +2800
Brady, Tom +3300
Watson, Deshaun +3300
See odds for all these players at BetRivers Sportsbook or SugarHouse.
Brees, Drew
Henry, Derrick
Ryan, Matt
Tannehill, Ryan
Carr, Derek
Goff, Jared
Mayfield, Baker
Stafford, Matthew
Wentz, Carson
Donald, Aaron
Jacobs, Josh
Jones, Aaron
Kamara, Alvin
Rivers, Philip
Thomas, Michael
Trubisky, Mitchell
Watt, TJ
Sept. 3, 2020
Lamar Jackson will look to become the first back-to-back MVP winner since Peyton Manning in 2008 and 2009. But if you trust the oddsmakers at BetRivers Sportsbook, you’ll look at Patrick Mahomes instead as the NFL MVP odds leader at +400.
Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Championship since 1969, earning Super Bowl MVP honors. The 2018 NFL MVP bounced back from a dislocated knee cap that sidelined him for three weeks. The Chiefs awarded him with the largest contract in professional sports history, a 10-year, $503 million deal.
Can Lamar Jackson repeat?
Earning back-to-back MVPs would be an outstanding accomplishment for the 23-year-old quarterback. The former Louisville standout will have nine of 10 offensive starters back from last season. Jackson should be motivated after a Divisional Round exit in the playoffs last season, especially after having the best record in the NFL.