Wilson now NFL MVP odds pick

Brady climbing MVP board

Russell Wilson remains a strong favorite in the MVP race, but a slew of QBs – some young, some ancient – are making things interesting at the midway point of the season.

Wilson sits at -167, well ahead of Patrick Mahomes at +400. Aaron Rodgers was excellent on Thursday night and remains tight to the pack at +500 in Green Bay.

And check out ageless Tom Brady, surging up to +1300 after a strong run of play in Tampa Bay.

Derrick Henry remains the first non-QB on the board at a distant +6000 (60-1) odds.

Odds on Nov. 6, 2020 at BetRivers and SugarHouse:

Wilson, Russell -167

Mahomes, Patrick +400

Rodgers, Aaron +500

Brady, Tom +1300

Murray, Kyler +2800

Roethlisberger, Ben +3300

Allen, Josh (Bills) +4000

Jackson, Lamar +5000

Henry, Derrick +6000

Six weeks into the 2020 NFL season, Seattle QB Russell Wilson has jumped to the top of the NFL MVP odds board at US sportsbooks. After numerous stellar performances where he has been unshackled to let loose and improvise even more, he has moved from +800 to +300 and now up to -134 as a significant leader at BetRivers.

In the process, he leapfrogged early favorites Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson and legged out a lead over Aaron Rodgers and others.

NFL MVP betting odds as of Oct. 19, 2020

Wilson, Russell -134

Mahomes, Patrick +500

Rodgers, Aaron +600

Allen, Josh (Bills) +1600

Jackson, Lamar +1600

Henry, Derrick +2500

Roethlisberger, Ben +2500

Brady, Tom +3000

Tannehill, Ryan +3300

Murray, Kyler +4000

Watson, Deshaun +4000

Newton, Cam +5000

Sept 14, 2020 Update

Wilson, Russell +300

Jackson, Lamar +500

Mahomes, Patrick +500

Rodgers, Aaron +800

Murray, Kyler +1300

Allen, Josh +2000

Newton, Cam +2000

Prescott, Dak +2000

Roethlisberger, Ben +2800

Brady, Tom +3300

Watson, Deshaun +3300

Sept. 3, 2020

Lamar Jackson will look to become the first back-to-back MVP winner since Peyton Manning in 2008 and 2009. But if you trust the oddsmakers at BetRivers Sportsbook, you’ll look at Patrick Mahomes instead as the NFL MVP odds leader at +400.

Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Championship since 1969, earning Super Bowl MVP honors. The 2018 NFL MVP bounced back from a dislocated knee cap that sidelined him for three weeks. The Chiefs awarded him with the largest contract in professional sports history, a 10-year, $503 million deal.

Can Lamar Jackson repeat?

Earning back-to-back MVPs would be an outstanding accomplishment for the 23-year-old quarterback. The former Louisville standout will have nine of 10 offensive starters back from last season. Jackson should be motivated after a Divisional Round exit in the playoffs last season, especially after having the best record in the NFL.