Taylor Leads Offensive POY Odds

September 07, 2022 - National Football Post

Jonathan Taylor had a breakout season last year, and led the NFL in rushing by a wide margin. We’re not kidding – Taylor was more than 500 yards better than the next man in line.

Despite that dominance, he did not win the Offensive Player of the Year award. The oddsmakers at FanDuel expect a different result this season after listing Taylor as their award favorite at +1000.

Will Kupp runneth over again this year?

The reason Taylor’s dominant season wasn’t award worthy is because Cooper Kupp was even more dominant. Kupp came only a few yards short of the single-season receiving record with 1,947 yards. Not surprisingly he also led the league in receptions and touchdown catches. Kupp is a +1400 underdog to repeat as OPOY at FanDuel. One interesting note, no players has repeated as OPOY since Marshall Faulk won three straight from 1999-2001.

Jefferson moving on up?

Vikings’ receiver Justin Jefferson also checks in at +1400 at FanDuel. Last season Jefferson finished fourth in the league in receiving yards while finding the end zone 10 times in just his second year in the league. Jefferson could be see an increase in targets this season if the Vikings go the air more as they’re predicted to do. The Vikings new head coach is Kevin O’Connell who was calling the plays for Kupp last season as the offensive coordinator for the Rams.

Henry ready to run it back?

Another former OPOY winner falls in behind Kupp and Jefferson with Derrick Henry listed at +1600. Henry won the award in 2020 after becoming only the eighth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2000 yards in a season. Last season he only played in eight games due to injury. If Henry can stay healthy and return to form, he could be a good value at +1600.

Other former winners worth a look?

The only other former OPOY winners on the odds list are Patrick Mahomes and Michael Thomas. Mahomes, who won in 2018, is a +2500 underdog. If Mahomes can put up a career-season after losing his best wide receiver Tyreek Hill he could garner some attention.

Thomas, won in 2019 and is a +10,000 longshot to win again. Thomas led the league in receiving in 2019 but has barely played since. He missed all last season and only appeared in seven games in 2020.

 

Archived Offensive Player of the Year Odds article from Sept. 7, 2020

Quarterbacks have won four of the last five NFL Offensive Player of the Year awards, but wideout Michael Thomas took home the award. This year, only three of the top eight odds favorites are QBs, an interesting turn for the league and for NFL bettors.

To nobody’s surprise, the top betting choice is Patrick Mahomes, coming in at +700 at SugarHouse Sportsbook. The 2018 MVP and 2019 Super Bowl MVP should have everything going for him this season. His entire offense returns except at running back, where first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire steps in to give this offense even more juice. I expect another gigantic season from Patrick Mahomes.

Can Henry maintain playoff form?

The Tennessee Titans were easily the story of the 2019 season. The Titans were led by bruising RB Derrick Henry, who had his breakout season in 2019. He elevated his game in the  playoffs, racking up 446 yards in the three Titan playoff games. He averaged a miraculous 5.4 yards per carry during that span.

The Titans are running it back on offense so Henry should be able to pick up right where he left off as the lynchpin of the Titans offense. He starts the year at +1000 odds to win, according to SugarHouse.

Lamar Jackson motivated after playoff failure?

The 2019 NFL MVP also comes in at +1000 odds. The most dynamic player in the NFL will have plenty of opportunity to win the award in 2020. His entire offense returns minus Marshall Yanda at right guard. You have seen him play – 10-1 odds is probably a great value bet here at SugarHouse. Jackson has the ability  to make defenders look silly, and his overall game pops off the screen. If he opens with a crazy game against Cleveland, these odds will drop, so if you like Jackson for Offensive  POY, this is probably the best deal to bet him.

Christian McCaffery – great on a lousy team?

The Carolina Panthers project as one of the worst teams in 2020, yet they still have one of the most dynamic players. Christian McCaffery enters the season at +1000 odds, after a terrific 2019 campaign. McCaffery had 2,392 total yards last season, and was pretty much the entire Panthers offense. This season will be similar, as new QB Teddy Bridgewater loves checking the ball down. Look for McCaffery to continue his 2019 success.

Michael Thomas to repeat?

The reigning champ will enter the 2020 season at +1000 odds, according to SugarHouse. Michael Thomas had an incredible 2019 season, putting up 1,725 yards on 149 receptions. Plain  and simple, these are incredible numbers. It will be tough for Thomas to repeat these numbers. With Emmanuel Sanders joining the fold and a rejuvenated Alvin Kamara back, the Saints offense will most likely spread the ball around more. I would not touch him at +1000 odds.

Tom Brady dark horse bet?

Look no further than 43-year-old Tom Brady at +2800. Tom should be able to put up dazzling numbers this season with the arsenal of weapons organized to assist. The Bucs offense should be a Top 5 unit. This would be a great payout but a great upset for a 43-year-old QB to win the award.

Check out the odds as of Sept. 3, 2020 and visit Sugarhouse for odds on nearly 100 NFL players..

Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Mahomes, Patrick       +700

Henry, Derrick             +1000

Jackson, Lamar          +1000

McCaffrey, Christian   +1000

Thomas, Michael        +1000

Kittle, George              +1400

Wilson, Russell           +1600

Jones, Julio                 +2000

Kamara, Alvin             +2500

Prescott, Dak              +2500

Brady, Tom                 +2800

Adams, Davante         +3000

Chubb, Nick                +3000

Elliott, Ezekiel             +3000

Barkley, Saquon         +3300

Wentz, Carson            +3300

Brees, Drew                +4000

Cook, Dalvin               +4000

Godwin, Chris             +4000

Hill, Tyreek                  +4000

Mostert, Raheem        +4000

Murray, Kyler              +4000

Watson, Deshaun       +4000

Beckham Jr, Odell      +5000

Evans, Mike                +5000

Hopkins, DeAndre      +5000

Jones, Aaron                +5000

Kelce, Travis                 +5000

