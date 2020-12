HOUSTON TEXANS AT CHICAGO BEARS (45.5)

Chicago’s defense has fallen off a cliff with 75 points allowed the last two weeks, and Deshaun Watson and Co. have scored at least 27 in five of their last eight games. The Bears running game has also suddenly come alive, and Houston has one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. Both teams should put up 24-plus points in this one.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS AT MIAMI DOLPHINS (49)

It’s scary to chase the under with the Chiefs, but their offense hasn’t been quite as explosive as usual the last few weeks and a road game against the league’s No. 2-ranked scoring defense might not be the doctor ordered. Miami has surrendered just 20 total points the last three weeks and hasn’t given up more than 21 since early-November, and the Dolphins also haven’t scored more than 20 points in three consecutive outings. I’d watch for an under in a 24-20-type game here.

TENNESSEE TITANS AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (53)

This might seem high, but the Jags give up 27 or so points on basically a weekly basis and Derrick Henry is likely to bounce back for a Tennessee team that has still scored 30-plus in three consecutive games. The Jacksonville offense has also been respectful of late aside from a blip against Pittsburgh. These teams combined for 63 points in their last meeting and should be in that range again here.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS AT BUFFALO BILLS (46.5)

I don’t expect this one to fly over the total by a massive margin, but I still think there’s some value associated with the over. The Steelers offense is too talented to score fewer than 20 points for a third consecutive week, and the rolling Buffalo offense is averaging 33.8 points per game the last four weeks. With the Steelers’ defense shorthanded, both teams could push the 30 mark here.