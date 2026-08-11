The Week Belonged to Ohio State — and to the Courtrooms Reshaping the Sport

A quiet stretch of early August still moved the needle: the Buckeyes claimed the preseason and the future, a federal judge handed veterans another year, and Washington kept college sports waiting on its own rules.

Ohio State owns the moment — and is already buying the next one

Start with the obvious: the defending national champion did not open the season on top. Indiana, fresh off an undefeated run and a title-game win over Miami, was voted No. 6 in the preseason coaches poll, while Ohio State was voted No. 1 with 38 of the 72 first-place votes. Part of that is roster math — the Buckeyes bring back Julian Sayin, while Indiana replaces Heisman winner Francisco Mendoza with TCU transfer Josh Hoover — and part of it is momentum, since Ohio State beat Texas 14-7 in last year's opener and gets the Longhorns again in Week 2. Then, days later, Ohio State reminded everyone the arms race is not just about this fall. The Buckeyes landed five-star junior Christopher Vargas, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2028 class, who cannot even sign until December 2027. Pair that with July's commitment from receiver Jett Harrison, and Columbus is stacking blue-chip skill talent two recruiting cycles out. The message across both stories is the same: Ohio State intends to be the standard now and later.

A judge in Denver is quietly rebuilding rosters

The most consequential figure in college football this week never coached a snap. A U.S. District Court judge in Colorado ruled that certain Class of 2022 athletes are owed a fifth season under the NCAA's five-in-five framework, and rosters are being reassembled in real time as a result. Texas got versatile lineman Cole Hutson back in Austin after he went undrafted, worked minicamps with the Browns and Cowboys, and then sued for another year — a rare case of a player choosing college over an open NFL door and winning it in court. Arizona, meanwhile, recovered two of its best players in running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris, both 2025 all-conference honorable mentions who had only used four seasons across multiple stops. This is not a footnote. Programs are getting proven starters handed back to them in August, outside the portal and outside the draft cycle, and the NCAA has already said it intends to appeal. Until an appellate court says otherwise, the definition of an eligible player is being written by litigation, one plaintiff at a time.

The sport still can't govern itself — so others keep doing it

The eligibility rulings are a symptom of a larger vacuum, and this week underlined how far from filled it remains. In Washington, the Senate adjourned for summer recess without voting on the Protect College Sports Act, the Cruz-Cantwell bill meant to bring order to NIL, revenue sharing, the transfer portal and conference alignment. Leadership promised it would be a first order of business when the chamber returns Sept. 14, but a bill introduced in May now heads into the season unpassed, with a close House vote still waiting behind it. In the meantime, conferences keep settling their disputes privately. The Pac-12 and Mountain West announced a settlement of the Mountain West's poaching lawsuit, quietly ending a fight over the five schools the rebuilt Pac-12 pulled away and closing the book before the new alignment takes the field this fall. Congress talks about fixing the chaos; the leagues, unwilling to wait, keep cutting their own deals to manage it.

Camp opens with a couple of programs holding their breath