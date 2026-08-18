The Big Ten Sets the Table While Everyone Else Builds

A preseason poll tilted toward Columbus and Eugene, a wave of program-level investment, late-camp roster shakeups, and a fresh fight over who owns a player's name — the week college football stopped previewing the season and started bracing for it.

The Big Ten Sets the Table

The preseason narrative crystallized this week, and it pointed north. For the first time in 65 years and only the second time ever, the Big Ten holds the top two spots in the AP preseason Top 25, with Ohio State at No. 1 and Oregon at No. 2. The Buckeyes drew 40 first-place votes to reclaim the top ranking for the first time since 2015; the Ducks reached No. 2, higher than they have ever opened. Read past the headline and the story is a conference chasing history — a record fourth straight national title after Michigan, Ohio State and defending champion Indiana each delivered one. The counterweight is the SEC, which placed nine teams in the poll, five of them in the top 10 for the first time since 2013. That is the real tension of the fall: the Big Ten owns the marquee, the SEC owns the depth. Ohio State, for its part, is already managing the calendar around all of it. The Buckeyes moved Senior Day to the season opener against Ball State on Sept. 5, pulling the celebration off the Nov. 28 date against Michigan — a nod to how heavy that rivalry weekend has become, and to a 2024 Senior Day the Buckeyes spent losing to the Wolverines 13-10. When the No. 1 team reorganizes its own traditions to protect the biggest day on its schedule, you know where the season is pointed.

Building for the Arms Race

Away from the rankings, several programs spent the week pouring concrete — some of it literal. Northwestern accepted a $35 million football-focused gift from the Uihlein family, timed to the debut of a privately funded Ryan Field that ran north of $850 million and opens in primetime against Penn State on Oct. 2. The money is explicitly aimed at recruiting, development and "strategic investments" to keep a 7-6 program viable in the Big Ten's new economy. Michigan State, meanwhile, is finalizing a deal to hire Western Michigan's Dan Bartholomae as athletic director, filling the seat J Batt vacated for Kentucky; Bartholomae arrives off a Broncos run that included a hockey national title, a football conference championship and record fundraising. And Army moved to protect what already works, with Jeff Monken nearing a five-year extension through 2030 after 89 wins in 12 seasons made him the second-winningest coach in academy history. Different budgets, different leagues, same instinct: in a sport where the gap between the haves and the rest widens every offseason, standing still is losing ground. The programs that had good news to report this week were the ones spending — on buildings, on leadership, or on the coach they already trust.

Rosters and Staffs Take Shape

With openers three weeks out, the final composition of teams came into focus — not all of it welcome. Tennessee lost starting safety Edrees Farooq for the season to a torn patellar tendon suffered in practice, an injury serious enough that he left the field by ambulance. It is a genuine blow: Farooq finished second in the SEC with four forced fumbles last fall, adding two interceptions and 76 tackles across 13 starts, and Josh Heupel's secondary now has to replace a proven playmaker before it faces anyone. Miami subtracted for different reasons, dismissing wide receiver Cam Vaughn — a transfer addition who caught 35 passes for 541 yards at West Virginia in 2025 — with Mario Cristobal declining to say why. On the other side of the ledger, UCLA added a resource rather than lost one, bringing in retired four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr as a special adviser to first-year coach Bob Chesney, largely to work with the Bruins' quarterbacks. Injury, dismissal, addition: the same three weeks that finalize a depth chart also expose how quickly it can change, and the programs that navigate late August cleanest tend to be the ones still standing in November.

Who Owns the Player