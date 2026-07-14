The Month College Football Spent in Court — and the Season It Still Has to Play

From June 14 to July 14, Brendan Sorsby's gambling case swallowed the Big 12, judges kept overruling the NCAA, Texas A&M built a record recruiting haul, and the sport's power brokers began quietly changing chairs.
The Sorsby Case Ended Without a Winner — and the Big 12 Kept the Lawsuit Open Anyway
The single defining story of the past 30 days was a quarterback who will not play a snap in 2026. On June 15, the Big 12 filed a federal lawsuit against Texas Tech and Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, seeking a declaration that it could enforce its own bylaws — including a supermajority sanctions provision — if the Red Raiders played Brendan Sorsby despite the NCAA ruling him ineligible for gambling. Hours later, the NCAA piled on with an expedited appeal in Lubbock County, arguing the injunction would obliterate the status quo and teach athletes that the answer to discipline is to find a different umpire. Then the whole thing collapsed: Texas Tech announced Sorsby would enter the NFL's supplemental draft, and his attorney called the eligibility suit moot. What made this more than a legal footnote is what happened next. The conference did not stand down. The Big 12 kept its federal case active even after Sorsby left, with member schools openly debating whether Texas Tech should absorb the legal fees from a fight the other 15 did not start. The NFL later denied Sorsby's supplemental-draft application, leaving him nowhere to play in 2026 and pointing him toward the 2027 draft. And the fallout kept spreading: the NCAA has now sent a letter of inquiry to Cincinnati about what its staff knew during Sorsby's two seasons there, when he admitted to 165 impermissible bets. Nobody won this. Sorsby lost a season, Texas Tech lost its planned starter and its standing in the room, and the conference spent a month demonstrating that its bylaws only work if a Texas judge agrees.
When the NCAA Says No, a Courtroom Says Yes
Strip the gambling and the attorneys general out of the Sorsby fight and you are left with the pattern that actually governed this month. On June 22, a Cook County judge granted Northwestern center Jackson Carsello a sixth year of eligibility, with a ruling that ought to be framed in Indianapolis: he admired the NCAA and thanked it for its process, and then said it got the case really wrong. Carsello joined Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke on the growing list of players suiting up this fall by judicial order rather than by waiver. The NCAA's counterpunches were both defensive. On June 23, its Division I cabinet voted unanimously to scrap redshirts entirely and cap eligibility at five years on a clock that starts at 19 or first enrollment — a rule NIL attorneys expect to be challenged in court almost immediately, which rather proves the point. On Capitol Hill, the Senate Commerce Committee advanced the Protect College Sports Act by a 19-9 vote, which would hand the NCAA the antitrust exemption it has chased for years. But the bill still lacks Big Ten and SEC backing, and Ted Cruz's no-more-punting framing cuts both ways: the two richest conferences are perfectly comfortable letting the clock run. Nick Saban's testimony remains the cleanest summary of the stakes — without legal certainty, every rule becomes another lawsuit. Watch the Senate floor, and watch the first challenge to the new eligibility model. They are the same story.
Texas A&M Is Building Something in 2027, and Austin Is Not Conceding
While the lawyers argued, the recruiting boards moved — and the month's clearest football storyline is an in-state arms race. Mike Elko's Aggies landed five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson on June 18, giving them a third player ranked No. 1 at his position in the 2027 class, then added five-star receiver Eric McFarland on June 28 to reach six ESPN five-stars, a total that would set a record if all six sign in December. That is 23 commitments and 10 top-60 players for a program whose 2026 class ranked 10th. The counterpunch came from Austin, where Steve Sarkisian took five-star cornerback John Meredith III — the No. 2 overall prospect in the class — over Texas A&M after Meredith officially visited both. Note the asterisk: a district athletic committee ruled Meredith ineligible for his senior season over a transfer deemed to be for athletic purposes, a decision he planned to appeal. Even a high school senior's eligibility now runs through a hearing. Elsewhere, bloodlines did the recruiting. Notre Dame secured pledges from two sons of former Irish rushing leader Julius Jones, and Ohio State opened its 2028 board with Jett Harrison, son of the Hall of Fame receiver and brother of a Buckeyes All-American. The blue bloods are not being outrun. They are being crowded — and in College Station, out-organized.
At Big 12 Media Days, Everyone Had a Different Way of Not Talking About It
The stretch closed in Frisco, where the Big 12 tried to hold a football event on top of a legal one. Commissioner Brett Yormark simply refused to engage — today is not the time to address that issue — while announcing an expanded deal with betting-integrity firm IC360 and a Monster Energy entitlement partnership worth more than $20 million a year, a pairing that tells you exactly which risks the league now prices. Joey McGuire walked straight into the fire instead, arguing that shared adversity brought Texas Tech closer and revealing the logic behind the whole Sorsby gambit: he pursued a veteran quarterback only because of lingering concern about Will Hammond's surgically repaired knee. Hammond never conceded the job, McGuire said, and could start Week 1. McGuire also kept needling Austin for an annual series — first, spot the ball, man — after Sarkisian took a shot at the Red Raiders' schedule. Sarkisian, for his part, was managing a happier problem, saying he wouldn't be surprised if Arch Manning stayed two more years in Austin, and equally unsurprised if he declared for the draft. Deion Sanders arrived cancer-free and back above 200 pounds, thoroughly unbothered that no Colorado player made the preseason All-Big 12 first team after a 3-9 season. And beneath the noise, the league is turning over: Collin Klein and Morgan Scalley are first-time head coaches at their alma maters, two of four new Big 12 hires, while behind closed doors league leaders and Texas Tech began talks described as productive but not over.
The Chairs Are Moving: Ann Arbor, Ames, and the Sport's Short Memory
Away from the litigation, the people who run college football spent the month rearranging themselves. The biggest tremor is in Ann Arbor, where Michigan's board of regents is set to review a $12 million Jenner & Block probe into the athletic department's culture, commissioned in the wake of the Sherrone Moore scandal. Reports on July 12 had athletic director Warde Manuel's job in jeopardy and had him weighing retirement; Manuel promptly pushed back, insisting there are no plans for me not to continue. Whatever Thursday's meeting brings, a program that has won four national titles on his watch is being audited for how it operates, not how it plays. In Ames, Jamie Pollard announced his retirement after 22 years, ending the longest active AD tenure in the Power 4 — a quieter exit, but a consequential one, as he leaves a department whose fundraising grew from roughly $9 million to a record $53 million. On the sidelines, the recycling continued: Brian Kelly, owed more than $53 million by LSU so long as he seeks employment, will call Mountain West games for CBS, and Tom Herman is joining Mike Norvell's staff at a Florida State program badly in need of a bounce-back. And on Sept. 5, Ohio State will add Jim Tressel to its Ring of Honor, welcoming back a coach who resigned in scandal and whose final season's wins had to be vacated. In a month spent fighting over who gets to enforce the rules, that is the tidiest reminder available: this sport eventually forgives almost everyone.