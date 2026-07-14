The Month College Football Spent in Court — and the Season It Still Has to Play

From June 14 to July 14, Brendan Sorsby's gambling case swallowed the Big 12, judges kept overruling the NCAA, Texas A&M built a record recruiting haul, and the sport's power brokers began quietly changing chairs.

The Sorsby Case Ended Without a Winner — and the Big 12 Kept the Lawsuit Open Anyway

When the NCAA Says No, a Courtroom Says Yes

Strip the gambling and the attorneys general out of the Sorsby fight and you are left with the pattern that actually governed this month. On June 22, a Cook County judge granted Northwestern center Jackson Carsello a sixth year of eligibility, with a ruling that ought to be framed in Indianapolis: he admired the NCAA and thanked it for its process, and then said it got the case really wrong. Carsello joined Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke on the growing list of players suiting up this fall by judicial order rather than by waiver. The NCAA's counterpunches were both defensive. On June 23, its Division I cabinet voted unanimously to scrap redshirts entirely and cap eligibility at five years on a clock that starts at 19 or first enrollment — a rule NIL attorneys expect to be challenged in court almost immediately, which rather proves the point. On Capitol Hill, the Senate Commerce Committee advanced the Protect College Sports Act by a 19-9 vote, which would hand the NCAA the antitrust exemption it has chased for years. But the bill still lacks Big Ten and SEC backing, and Ted Cruz's no-more-punting framing cuts both ways: the two richest conferences are perfectly comfortable letting the clock run. Nick Saban's testimony remains the cleanest summary of the stakes — without legal certainty, every rule becomes another lawsuit. Watch the Senate floor, and watch the first challenge to the new eligibility model. They are the same story.

Texas A&M Is Building Something in 2027, and Austin Is Not Conceding

At Big 12 Media Days, Everyone Had a Different Way of Not Talking About It

The stretch closed in Frisco, where the Big 12 tried to hold a football event on top of a legal one. Commissioner Brett Yormark simply refused to engage — today is not the time to address that issue — while announcing an expanded deal with betting-integrity firm IC360 and a Monster Energy entitlement partnership worth more than $20 million a year, a pairing that tells you exactly which risks the league now prices. Joey McGuire walked straight into the fire instead, arguing that shared adversity brought Texas Tech closer and revealing the logic behind the whole Sorsby gambit: he pursued a veteran quarterback only because of lingering concern about Will Hammond's surgically repaired knee. Hammond never conceded the job, McGuire said, and could start Week 1. McGuire also kept needling Austin for an annual series — first, spot the ball, man — after Sarkisian took a shot at the Red Raiders' schedule. Sarkisian, for his part, was managing a happier problem, saying he wouldn't be surprised if Arch Manning stayed two more years in Austin, and equally unsurprised if he declared for the draft. Deion Sanders arrived cancer-free and back above 200 pounds, thoroughly unbothered that no Colorado player made the preseason All-Big 12 first team after a 3-9 season. And beneath the noise, the league is turning over: Collin Klein and Morgan Scalley are first-time head coaches at their alma maters, two of four new Big 12 hires, while behind closed doors league leaders and Texas Tech began talks described as productive but not over.

The Chairs Are Moving: Ann Arbor, Ames, and the Sport's Short Memory