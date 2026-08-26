The Week the Joint Practice Bit Back

Season-enders and a half-million-dollar brawl fine turned shared-field sessions into the most dangerous place in the NFL — while quarterback rooms settled, the owners' box made noise for money and misconduct, and a wave of goodbyes ran up against a sobering number.
The joint practice became the most dangerous place in football
The most punishing opponent on the NFL calendar last week wasn't a team — it was the joint practice. The shared-field sessions clubs treat as controlled scrimmage work instead functioned as a demolition crew. The Chargers lost center Tyler Biadasz to a torn ACL and other left-knee damage after a tangle with the 49ers, and by Sunday he had been placed on season-ending injured reserve — the interior anchor Justin Herbert's rebuilt line was supposed to lean on, gone before a meaningful snap. Baltimore's news was as bad: center Danny Pinter, running with the first team as the presumed heir to Tyler Linderbaum, was carted off a session with Minnesota with a torn patellar tendon and is out for the year. Houston's Jayden Higgins tore an ACL in a red-zone drill against the Raiders; Seattle's Jake Bobo went down with a season-ending knee injury against Tennessee; Cleveland's Alex Wright ruptured an Achilles against Buffalo. New Orleans got off comparatively lightly, with Alvin Kamara's MCL sprain costing only four to six weeks. And when the bodies held up, the tempers didn't: the league fined the Cowboys and Saints $500,000 apiece for a brawl in Oxnard full of thrown punches, a flung helmet and an ejection. The competition committee has warned clubs about exactly this for years. Last week made the memo look quaint.
The quarterback questions started getting answers
With Week 1 a little over two weeks out, the quarterback situations began resolving — some cleaner than others. In Cleveland, new coach Todd Monken settled the camp competition by naming Deshaun Watson the Week 1 starter over Shedeur Sanders, a decision the Browns insisted was uncolored by Watson's raw postgame remarks that being booed at home felt personal. It's an uneasy marriage: a fan base that cheered his injury, a quarterback who hasn't topped seven games in a Cleveland season, and a staff betting on stability anyway. Las Vegas, by contrast, is in no rush. Klint Kubiak declined to name a starter even after rookie No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza threw an 80-yard pick-six against Houston, leaving Kirk Cousins and the Heisman winner to keep splitting the audition. In Atlanta, Michael Penix Jr. was finally cleared for full team work and resumes his fight with Tua Tagovailoa. The week's one clean certainty came from Kansas City, where Patrick Mahomes declared himself ready for Week 1, roughly nine months removed from tears to his ACL and LCL — pending, as ever, Andy Reid's sign-off.
A loud week in the owners' box
It was a loud week in the owners' box, for reasons flattering and not. The unflattering headline belonged to the 49ers' Jed York, arrested in Ohio and pleading no contest to disorderly conduct after, police said, he responded under a pseudonym to an undercover officer's fake prostitution ad. The NFL confirmed York is under review of its personal conduct policy. The money news was cheerier and staggering in scale: league committees recommended approval of the $9.6 billion sale of the Seahawks to the Khosla family, a franchise-sale record set to be ratified when owners meet in Atlanta. Private equity kept pushing in, too — Arctos Partners agreed to buy 10 percent of the Falcons at a $10.6 billion valuation, its fourth NFL stake — while Jets owner Woody Johnson went the other direction, buying into Aston Martin's Formula One team. The valuations keep climbing. So, this week, did the scrutiny on the men holding them.
Careers closing, and a number that framed them
Three accomplished careers closed inside a few days, and a study landed to underline the cost of all of them. Nick Chubb, the four-time Pro Bowler who retires as the third-leading rusher in Browns history, walked away at 30 with a pointed note to his peers that health is the real wealth. Allen Robinson, a one-time Pro Bowl receiver with more than 7,000 career yards, retired on his 33rd birthday, and C.J. Uzomah announced his exit as a Bengal after 10 seasons. Their timing was grimly apt. A study published by the British Medical Journal found that at least 25 percent of former NFL players tested in a 2016-21 sample had CTE — a figure the lead author called the low end of the range. Chubb's parting line about health, offered voluntarily on his way out the door, reads differently against that number.
The pipeline started running backward
The week's strangest storyline had NFL rosters feeding back into college football. The Browns waived tight end Dae'Quan Wright, clearing a path for him to return to LSU — believed to be the first player to sign an NFL contract as an undrafted free agent and then head back to school, courtesy of a Louisiana court's temporary restraining order restoring a year of eligibility. Lane Kiffin, who coached Wright at Ole Miss, defended the pursuit and predicted most coaches would soon be fishing the same pool. The establishment pushed back fast: the Big Ten moved to ban any player who has appeared on an NFL roster from returning, and the SEC's presidents warned that letting pros back would blur the line between college and professional sports. It's a small number of players for now. The precedent is not small.