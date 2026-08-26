The Week the Joint Practice Bit Back

The joint practice became the most dangerous place in football

The quarterback questions started getting answers

A loud week in the owners' box

Careers closing, and a number that framed them

The pipeline started running backward

The week's strangest storyline had NFL rosters feeding back into college football. The Browns waived tight end Dae'Quan Wright, clearing a path for him to return to LSU — believed to be the first player to sign an NFL contract as an undrafted free agent and then head back to school, courtesy of a Louisiana court's temporary restraining order restoring a year of eligibility. Lane Kiffin, who coached Wright at Ole Miss, defended the pursuit and predicted most coaches would soon be fishing the same pool. The establishment pushed back fast: the Big Ten moved to ban any player who has appeared on an NFL roster from returning, and the SEC's presidents warned that letting pros back would blur the line between college and professional sports. It's a small number of players for now. The precedent is not small.