NFL Season Win Totals

Every year, there are overachievers and underachievers but sorting them out in September is tricky business. If you can do it, you can turn a nice profit betting NFL Season Win Total Odds.

In 2022, the team getting some Cinderella Super Bowl attention which also happens to have one of the weakest schedule in the league is the Philadelphia Eagles. All odds Sept. 6, 2022 courtesy of FanDuel, home of the No Sweat Bet where you get refunded free wagers if your first bet loses.

NFL Season Win Total Odds 2022

Eagles OVER wins 9.5, -145 FanDuel

Philly has put together a deep, talented roster that should be resilient to any injury situations. Jalen Hurts is sneaky short odds for MVP and he has some WRs finally. The NFC East looks like it could 4-5 wins for the Eagles and expecting them to be do better than 9-8 seems pretty safe given their schedule.

Falcons UNDER wins 4.5, +100 FanDuel

They might surprise us because the division isn’t super tough, but we see victories tough to come by in Atlanta in 2022. The UNDER 4.5 wins at FanDuel is a slight underdog position at +100. It feels like Kyle Pitts doing a Justin Jefferson impersonation is the only way this number creeps above 4.

Bears UNDER wins 5.5, +125 FanDuel

We liked this line better when the number was 6 wins, but we are not the only bettors in town seeing a tough year in Chicago. The schedule looks like a lot of losses, starting in their own division where we predict a 1-5 slate.

Texans OVER 4.5 wins, -120 FanDuel

They had enough offense last year to squeeze out four wins and envisioning five wins is realistic considering given their division and games vs the Bears, Commanders and Giants.

Chiefs OVER 10.5 wins, -115 FanDuel

Patrick Mahomes has never had fewer than 12 wins, so even with improvements everywhere in the AFC West, this feels like a good wager. KC lost some offensive firepower, but the Chiefs have always been able to plug and play at RB and WR. 11-6 feels about right and that is a wining OVER bet.

Archived NFL Season Win Total Odds story from sept. 7, 2020

You’re on the brink of the 2020 NFL regular season, which means you’re also running out of time to lock in the best NFL season win total odds before they’re altered by September results and developments. With that in mind, let’s break down some of the more notable team win over/unders at FanDuel.

Kansas City Chiefs (11.5 O-121/U+100)

They’re the only team in football that would need to win a dozen games in order to hit the over, but I’d still be willing to get on Kansas City’s side here. They won 12 games even with quarterback Patrick Mahomes often far from 100 percent in 2019.

Potential over target: Atlanta Falcons (7.5, +100)

It’s fair not to trust Atlanta based on recent campaigns, but don’t forget that the Falcons tore it up with a 6-2 record in the second half of the 2019 season. It really came together at that point, and there’s little reason to believe a veteran team can’t pick up where it left off. Also, the NFC South is overrated. The Carolina Panthers are rebuilding, Tom Brady is toast and Drew Brees could be on the verge of a steep decline.