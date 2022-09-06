Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs fans fly banners before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Season Win Totals

September 06, 2022 - Brad Gagnon

Every year, there are overachievers and underachievers but sorting them out in September is tricky business. If you can do it, you can turn a nice profit betting NFL Season Win Total Odds.

In 2022, the team getting some Cinderella Super Bowl attention which also happens to have one of the weakest schedule in the league is the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Season Win Total Odds 2022

Eagles OVER wins 9.5, -145 FanDuel

Philly has put together a deep, talented roster that should be resilient to any injury situations. Jalen Hurts is sneaky short odds for MVP and he has some WRs finally. The NFC East looks like it could 4-5 wins for the Eagles and expecting them to be do better than 9-8 seems pretty safe given their schedule.

Falcons UNDER wins 4.5, +100 FanDuel

They might surprise us because the division isn’t super tough, but we see victories tough to come by in Atlanta in 2022. The UNDER 4.5 wins at FanDuel is a slight underdog position at +100. It feels like Kyle Pitts doing a Justin Jefferson impersonation is the only way this number creeps above 4.

Bears UNDER wins 5.5, +125 FanDuel

We liked this line better when the number was 6 wins, but we are not the only bettors in town seeing a tough year in Chicago. The schedule looks like a lot of losses, starting in their own division where we predict a 1-5 slate.

Texans OVER 4.5 wins, -120 FanDuel

They had enough offense last year to squeeze out four wins and envisioning five wins is realistic considering given their division and games vs the Bears, Commanders and Giants.

Chiefs OVER 10.5 wins, -115 FanDuel

Patrick Mahomes has never had fewer than 12 wins, so even with improvements everywhere in the AFC West, this feels like a good wager. KC lost some offensive firepower, but the Chiefs have always been able to plug and play at RB and WR. 11-6 feels about right and that is a wining OVER bet.

 

Archived NFL Season Win Total Odds story from sept. 7, 2020

You’re on the brink of the 2020 NFL regular season, which means you’re also running out of time to lock in the best NFL season win total odds before they’re altered by September results and developments. With that in mind, let’s break down some of the more notable team win over/unders at FanDuel.

Kansas City Chiefs (11.5 O-121/U+100)

They’re the only team in football that would need to win a dozen games in order to hit the over, but I’d still be willing to get on Kansas City’s side here. They won 12 games even with quarterback Patrick Mahomes often far from 100 percent in 2019.

Potential over target: Atlanta Falcons (7.5, +100)

It’s fair not to trust Atlanta based on recent campaigns, but don’t forget that the Falcons tore it up with a 6-2 record in the second half of the 2019 season. It really came together at that point, and there’s little reason to believe a veteran team can’t pick up where it left off. Also, the NFC South is overrated. The Carolina Panthers are rebuilding, Tom Brady is toast and Drew Brees could be on the verge of a steep decline.

More overs or unders?

Potential under target: Baltimore Ravens (11, -106)

There’s obviously a decent chance you’ll settle for the push here, but the Ravens face a lot of pressure in a division that should be a lot tougher considering what’s going on with the Pittsburgh Steelers (welcome back, Ben Roethlisberger), Cleveland Browns (Baker Mayfield has way more support now) and Cincinnati Bengals (hello, Joe Burrow). Throw in that there’s a strong possibility Lamar Jackson regresses with a target on his back and this is a worthwhile gamble.

Have the Jacksonville Jaguars (4.5, O-130/U+107) become the NFL’s worst team?

Based on these totals, yes. But Jacksonville still has plenty of talent up front on defense and both the AFC South and quarterback Gardner Minshew II are unpredictable. They could win two games but they could also win seven. A low-total team to turn your attention to is actually Washington, which pays -143 for more than five victories. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has a high ceiling after a strong finish to his rookie season, and that defense has top-notch talent. Can’t imagine them winning fewer than five.

Check out the preseason NFL win total odds as of Aug. 26, 2020 at FanDuel.

NFL Season Win Total Odds

 Team Win Total
Arizona 7 OV -130, UN +107
Atlanta 7.5 OV +100, UN -121
Baltimore 11 OV -115, UN -106
Buffalo 8.5 OV -143, UN +118
Carolina 5.5 OV -122, UN +100
Chicago 7.5 OV -130, UN +107
Cincinnati 5.5 OV -134, UN +110
Cleveland 8.5 OV -121, UN +100
Dallas 9.5 OV -150, UN +123
Denver 7.5 OV -118, UN -106
Detroit 6.5 OV -143, UN +118
Green Bay 8.5 OV -137, UN +113
Houston 7.5 OV -106, UN -115
Indianapolis 9 OV -117, UN -105
Jacksonville 4.5 OV -130, UN +107
Kansas City 11.5 OV -121, UN +100
Las Vegas 7 OV -110, UN -110
LA Chargers 7.5 OV -141, UN +115
LA Rams 8 OV -125, UN +103
Miami 6.5 OV +110, UN -134
Minnesota 8.5 OV -150, UN +123
New England 8.5 OV -143, UN +118
New Orleans 10.5 OV -106, UN -115
NY Giants 6 OV -125, UN +103
NY Jets 6.5 OV +110, UN -134
Philadelphia 9 OV -134, UN +110
Pittsburgh 9 OV -121, UN +100
San Francisco 10.5 OV +102, UN -125
Seattle 9.5 OV +110, UN -134
Tampa Bay 9.5 OV -125, UN +103
Tennessee 8.5 OV -130, UN +107
Washington 5 OV -143, UN +118
Brad Gagnon
Brad Gagnon has been passionate about both sports and mass media since he was in diapers -- a passion that won't die until he's in them again. He was a lead contributor to an earlier incarnation of NationalFootballPost.com and was happy to return when new management revived the brand in 2020. Based in Toronto, he's covered the NFL since 2008 and has been a national NFL writer at Bleacher Report since 2012. He despises all 32 NFL teams equally but remains a fan of the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors. He can be reached at Brad@NationalFootballPost.com

