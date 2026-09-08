The Season Opened in Court, Then on the Field

College football's first week doubled as a legal docket, a coaching-carousel showcase and a referendum on a portal full of new quarterbacks — and the sport's usual giants mostly cleared the bar.
The opening act belonged to the lawyers
College football returned this month, but for much of the opening week the decisive action happened in courtrooms rather than end zones. Clemson's Dabo Swinney set the tone before a snap, calling it embarrassing that power-conference programs — LSU among them — were reaching for players just cut from NFL training camps. What followed was a genuine legal scrum over former Ole Miss pros Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris. A Louisiana judge granted a preliminary injunction clearing them to play; the SEC escalated by suing its own member LSU in federal court to keep them off the field; and Clemson's lawyers warned that using them could breach the teams' game contract. In the end, LSU blinked, leaving both off the roster for the opener — then rolled Clemson 51-10 anyway, piling up 644 yards in Lane Kiffin's debut without the players it had fought so hard to add. The eligibility fights ran deeper than two pro castoffs. Under the sport's messy new five-year framework, courts also restored Missouri defensive tackle Sterling Webb and a pair of Indiana defensive linemen to their rosters days before kickoff. And the offseason's ugliest saga stayed in the headlines as banned quarterback Brendan Sorsby detailed his gambling addiction in a new documentary, even as the NCAA cleared Cincinnati of wrongdoing in the case. However the season ends, its opening act belonged to the lawyers.
A new-coach class, mostly feasting
Kiffin's was the loudest debut, but it was far from the only one. The opening week doubled as a coming-out party for a huge new class of head coaches, and most of them feasted. Matt Campbell christened his Penn State tenure with a 45-0 shutout of Marshall, while James Franklin, starting over at Virginia Tech, buried VMI 73-3. Collin Klein's Kansas State era began with a 71-3 demolition of Nicholls, and Will Stein at Kentucky, Jimmy Rogers at Iowa State, Ryan Silverfield at Arkansas and Jon Sumrall at Florida all banked comfortable wins over overmatched guests. Two debuts, though, nearly or fully unraveled. Alex Golesh survived only because Auburn stuffed Baylor's two-point try in the final seconds of a 17-16 nail-biter. Eric Morris's ambitious Oklahoma State rebuild opened with a thud, upset 24-10 at Tulsa. And Kyle Whittingham's Michigan bow came within an eyelash of catastrophe: the Wolverines needed a 47-yard Hail Mary on a restored final second to slip past Western Michigan 13-12 — a finish so contentious the Big Ten publicly walked through its replay review afterward.
The favorites answered the bell
The teams built to still be playing in January mostly looked the part. The Big Ten's ruling triumvirate — the three programs that have monopolized the sport's recent hardware — again set the bar. Top-ranked Ohio State dismantled Ball State 56-3, Julian Sayin throwing for 320 yards and three touchdowns and Jeremiah Smith catching two. Defending national champion Indiana barely blinked at replacing Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, as TCU transfer Josh Hoover threw four touchdowns in a 52-16 handling of North Texas. The only wobble among the three came in Eugene, where No. 2 Oregon spotted Boise State a double-digit lead before Dante Moore's career-best 378 yards fueled a 34-27 escape. The rest of the contenders were merciless. Arch Manning tied a career high with four touchdown passes as Texas throttled Texas State 59-7 with a Sept. 12 date against Ohio State looming. Miami's Darian Mensah threw for 401 yards and five scores at Stanford while Malachi Toney set a Hurricanes receiving record. Georgia (63-3 over Tennessee State), Alabama and Texas A&M each opened with a rout. If Week 1 clarified anything at the top, it's that the oddsmakers' logjam of favorites remains exactly that.
The quarterback bets come due
More than anything, the opening week was the first real audit of the quarterback bets programs made in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail. The most arresting belonged to a true freshman: Tennessee's Faizon Brandon, the first Volunteer to start an opener that young since 2004, accounted for five touchdowns against Furman and became the first SEC player with three passing and two rushing scores in a debut since Cam Newton. Pitt sophomore Mason Heintschel was nearly as absurd, throwing seven touchdown passes — the most by a Panther since 1997 — in a 59-14 blowout. Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley set an Arizona State debut record with six touchdown passes. The portal paid off almost everywhere else, too: Nebraska's Anthony Colandrea, Missouri's Austin Simmons, Cincinnati's JC French IV, Wake Forest's Gio Lopez, Kansas's Isaiah Marshall and West Virginia's Michael Hawkins Jr. all delivered winning debuts for their new schools. And the week's warmest story came in Piscataway, where William 'Pop' Watson III led UMass to a victory over Rutgers that finally ended a 16-game losing streak.