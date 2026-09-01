The Eligibility War Went to Court — and the Season Kicked Off Anyway

College football's week of Aug. 25–Sept. 1, 2026: four power conferences banned ex-pros, judges overruled them almost as fast, and a season's worth of new quarterbacks and coaches finally took the field.

The pro-return fight swallowed the week

Opening weekend belonged to the new quarterbacks

Five teams opened for real on Saturday, and the connective thread was transfer quarterbacks making debuts. Beau Pribula was the standout, throwing for two touchdowns and leading Virginia in rushing in a 34-8 dismantling of NC State. At Stanford, Michigan transfer Davis Warren threw for 310 yards in his first game in nearly 20 months — though Tavita Pritchard's head-coaching debut nearly came apart, as a 16-point fourth-quarter lead evaporated before Micah Ford's late touchdown and a fumble return preserved a 37-27 win. Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels steadied an anxious Florida State in a 34-17 win over New Mexico State, giving Mike Norvell the start his do-or-die tenure needed. USC's Jayden Maiava, a returnee rather than a newcomer, was nearly flawless at 25-of-29 in a 42-26 win over San Jose State. And in the Dublin rain, North Carolina and Bill Belichick ground out a 15-10 defensive win over TCU, aided by 11 Horned Frogs penalties — revenge for last year's 48-14 loss in his debut.

Behind them, a whole class of new bosses and new arms

The money map ran straight through the Big Ten

The week also charted the sport's economic divide, and it ran straight through one conference. The Big Ten extended commissioner Tony Petitti through 2033, rewarding an 18-team league that has won the last three national titles. Yet its two Los Angeles imports told a very different story. UCLA fired athletic director Martin Jarmond amid a "significant financial deficit," handing the department to a longtime Lakers executive tasked with finding new revenue, days before Bob Chesney's debut. And USC, after only 51,144 showed up for its opener — the smallest home crowd of the Lincoln Riley era — issued a public plea for increased attendance. The realignment era's biggest winner and two of its unpaid invoices, all wearing the same conference badge, in the same week.

A sobering ledger away from the field