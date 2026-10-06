The Pecking Order Buckles

The first Saturday of October knocked the air out of the SEC's middle, split the Big Ten into risers and relics, and thinned the quarterback ranks of several contenders — all while the game buried three of its own.
The SEC's tidy hierarchy comes apart
The Southeastern Conference spent September arranging itself into a sensible pecking order, and one afternoon tore the thing up. Missouri, which had lost at Mississippi State a week earlier, buried No. 8 Florida 45-17 in Columbia, and the method mattered as much as the margin: Jadan Baugh, a Heisman Trophy candidate who had strung together five straight hundred-yard games, was throttled to 13 yards on 12 carries while Jamal Roberts ran for 211 and three scores the other way. That single result reshuffled the AP poll, dropping the Gators eight spots to 16th and lifting the Tigers from 25th to 14th. Alabama made its own statement, as Keelon Russell accounted for four touchdowns and the Crimson Tide hammered No. 16 Mississippi State 56-23 to climb to sixth. The casualties kept coming down the card — Kentucky rallied from 17 down in overtime at South Carolina, and the one constant, Georgia, simply kept winning — by nearly 27 points a game in league play. All of which sets up the game the sport now circles: the Bulldogs and Tide, both unbeaten, in a clash of unbeaten powers in Tuscaloosa, a marquee enough that President Donald Trump says he will be in the stands. September's order is gone; the question is who rebuilds one.
In the Big Ten, the new money is winning
If there is a through-line to the Big Ten's weekend, it is that the league's traditional heavyweights are the ones scrambling. Michigan fell to 0-2 in conference play when Minnesota took the Little Brown Jug with a late 20-14 rally in Minneapolis, Bryce Underwood throwing two interceptions in a game the Wolverines led into the fourth quarter. Penn State is in the same ditch at 0-2, humiliated on a national stage as Northwestern christened its $875 million stadium with a 34-13 rout, piling up 413 rushing yards in the building's first night. Even the cellar stirred: Purdue snapped a 19-game Big Ten losing streak at Illinois, its first league win since 2023. Meanwhile others kept rolling — Nebraska rolled to 5-0 behind Anthony Colandrea, Indiana stretched the nation's longest winning streak to 21 by dismantling Rutgers, and Ohio State handled Iowa as Jeremiah Smith shattered more records and pushed his Heisman case. The brand names are supposed to sort this league out in November. Right now, several of them can't get out of October.
The attrition bill comes due at the game's key positions
The most consequential plays of the weekend were the ones that ended careers' worth of momentum. Pitt won at Virginia Tech to stay perfect, but the price was steep: a torn ACL that ended Mason Heintschel's season, handing a 5-0 team over to backup Holden Geriner for the rest of its run. BYU survived TCU 17-10 but lost LJ Martin, the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, to a leg injury in the first quarter. Vanderbilt's upset hopes at Georgia dimmed before anyone lined up, with Jared Curtis ruled out with an undisclosed injury and Blaze Berlowitz handed the start. And in Knoxville, the problem isn't a single injury but a decision — Tennessee is weighing a quarterback change after Josh Heupel benched freshman Faizon Brandon and watched DeSean Bishop carry the Vols past Auburn on the ground. Up and down the contender tier, the men who make offenses go are the ones going down. The teams that survive the next month may be the ones with the deepest second string, not the best starter.
The ACC's unbeaten few, led by a Miami statement
While the SEC and Big Ten churned, the Atlantic Coast Conference quietly clarified. Miami walked into Clemson and won 41-13, its defense collecting six sacks and moving the Hurricanes into sole possession of first place with the league's cleanest résumé. Behind them, the margins were ugly for everyone else: Wake Forest hung 57 points on Stanford in Gio Lopez's five-touchdown afternoon, the Demon Deacons' largest ACC win ever, and Florida State ended a two-game losing streak in the series as Ashton Daniels ran for a school-record five touchdowns against Virginia. By Sunday, Pitt, Miami and Duke stood alone as the ACC's undefeated teams, Pitt cracking the rankings for the first time this season even as it changed quarterbacks. Outside the league, the other perfect heavyweight did its part too: CJ Carr accounted for five touchdowns as Notre Dame shrugged off the rain to beat North Carolina. The ACC's playoff math is still a scramble, but for one weekend it has a clear front-runner, and Miami looks like its most convincing team.
A heavy week away from the scoreboard
No recap of this week is honest without stepping off the field, because the sport lost three of its own. The hardest to absorb: Chris Wilson Jr., a 17-year-old West Virginia commit, was shot and killed in Muncie, Indiana — a four-star recruit who never got to enroll. The game also said goodbye to Tony Reno, who won five Ivy League titles at Yale before health issues forced his resignation; he died at 52, his son still the Bulldogs' starting quarterback. And it mourned Dennis Franchione, the well-traveled coach who built and rebuilt programs at New Mexico, TCU, Alabama and Texas A&M across a 75-year life. Scores fade by Monday. These are the names that stay with the week.