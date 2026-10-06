The Pecking Order Buckles

The first Saturday of October knocked the air out of the SEC's middle, split the Big Ten into risers and relics, and thinned the quarterback ranks of several contenders — all while the game buried three of its own.

The SEC's tidy hierarchy comes apart

In the Big Ten, the new money is winning

The attrition bill comes due at the game's key positions

The most consequential plays of the weekend were the ones that ended careers' worth of momentum. Pitt won at Virginia Tech to stay perfect, but the price was steep: a torn ACL that ended Mason Heintschel's season, handing a 5-0 team over to backup Holden Geriner for the rest of its run. BYU survived TCU 17-10 but lost LJ Martin, the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, to a leg injury in the first quarter. Vanderbilt's upset hopes at Georgia dimmed before anyone lined up, with Jared Curtis ruled out with an undisclosed injury and Blaze Berlowitz handed the start. And in Knoxville, the problem isn't a single injury but a decision — Tennessee is weighing a quarterback change after Josh Heupel benched freshman Faizon Brandon and watched DeSean Bishop carry the Vols past Auburn on the ground. Up and down the contender tier, the men who make offenses go are the ones going down. The teams that survive the next month may be the ones with the deepest second string, not the best starter.

The ACC's unbeaten few, led by a Miami statement

A heavy week away from the scoreboard