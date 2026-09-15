Texas Storms the Summit as the Top of the Sport Cracks

The favorites fell in Austin and Stillwater, Michigan turned a stolen second into a clean upset, and LSU survived an expulsion threat before its ugliest reunion — a loud week on and off the field.

The favorites couldn't hold

For three quarters in Austin, the sport looked exactly as seeded: top-ranked Ohio State led No. 4 Texas by 20 in the fourth quarter and appeared to be putting away another contender. Then Arch Manning, who had managed just 60 passing yards in a dreary first half, authored three straight scoring drives, and Hollywood Smothers punched in the winner with 25 seconds left. It was the largest fourth-quarter comeback against an AP No. 1 in more than two decades, and the reward was the perch itself — Texas climbed to No. 1 in the new poll, avenging the loss that had knocked it off a year earlier. It didn't happen in a vacuum. The same afternoon, Oklahoma State ended a losing skid by stunning No. 6 Oregon 39-31 in Stillwater, snapping the Ducks' 12-game road winning streak and sending them tumbling 15 spots to No. 21. What's most telling, though, is what didn't change: even after the collapse, oddsmakers still installed Ohio State as the CFP title favorite — a reminder that a September loss to a top-10 team resets a ranking, not a season.

Michigan answers the noise

No program had a stranger fortnight than Michigan. A week after beating Western Michigan on a Hail Mary made possible by a single second controversially put back on the clock, the Wolverines became the subject of a formal appeal, as the Mid-American Conference petitioned the CFP and NCAA to count the Broncos' loss as a win in its rankings, arguing replay officials had botched the protocol. Western Michigan, meanwhile, made a show of moving on, its coach insisting the tape showed his team outplaying a Big Ten program for a full 60 minutes. And through it all, coach Kyle Whittingham spent the week pointedly declining to guarantee Bryce Underwood the starting job. Underwood answered where it counts. He ran for 87 yards and a touchdown as unranked Michigan beat No. 11 Oklahoma 17-10, a clean, physical win that required no officiating help and pushed the Wolverines right back into the poll at No. 19. Two weeks, two escapes from the story — one earned in the courtroom of public opinion, the other on the field.

LSU wins two ways, then braces for a third

The part no preview accounts for

The bracket fight, in the background