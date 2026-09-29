The Middle Fell Apart; the Top Held Its Ground

Ranked teams fell all over the map on Saturday and Penn State vanished from the poll — but Texas, Georgia and Notre Dame stayed exactly where they were, while a violent hit in Los Angeles reminded everyone what's really at stake.

The Ranked Went Down in Bunches

At the Very Top, Business as Usual — Barely

If the middle of the Top 25 dissolved into chaos, the summit barely flinched. Texas, Georgia and Notre Dame all won and held the top three spots. Georgia forced four turnovers in a 41-13 rout of Oklahoma, and CJ Carr accounted for four touchdowns as Notre Dame steamrolled Purdue 49-10. But No. 1 Texas offered a reminder that surviving isn't the same as convincing. The Longhorns needed 10 sacks — five from Colin Simmons alone — and a defense that held the Volunteers to 221 yards to escape Knoxville with a 20-17 win, as Arch Manning threw for just 201 yards and Tennessee's furious late comeback stalled on its final drive. The order at the top held; the margin of safety did not.

A Violent Saturday, and the Bill Came Due

The Heisman Board Gets Redrawn

The individual race reshuffled just as fast as the team standings. Jeremiah Smith caught four touchdowns in Ohio State's 42-19 win over Illinois and emerged as the new Heisman favorite, his odds tumbling to +250 at BetMGM. Arch Manning went the other way; his uneven day at Tennessee stretched his number out to +2500, a long fall for a preseason front-runner. And the most improbable name on the board kept climbing — Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor, a +15000 afterthought when the market opened, now sits among the favorites after 14 touchdown passes and only two interceptions in a 4-0 start. A month in, the trophy conversation belongs to a wide receiver and a sophomore quarterback almost nobody was discussing in August.

Away From the Field, a Reshaping Week