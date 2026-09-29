The Middle Fell Apart; the Top Held Its Ground

Ranked teams fell all over the map on Saturday and Penn State vanished from the poll — but Texas, Georgia and Notre Dame stayed exactly where they were, while a violent hit in Los Angeles reminded everyone what's really at stake.
The Ranked Went Down in Bunches
The Associated Press poll took its heaviest beating of the young season on Saturday. No. 21 Florida, left for dead a year ago when it fired Billy Napier, hosted No. 4 Ole Miss and dismantled it: Jadan Baugh scored three touchdowns as the Gators buried Ole Miss 52-28. The result vaulted Florida from 21st to eighth in the new poll and dropped the Rebels to ninth. The pattern repeated across the country. Wisconsin trailed by 10 in the final minutes before Colton Joseph's two late touchdown passes stunned Penn State 24-20, dropping the Nittany Lions out of the rankings entirely. Hank Brown's throw as time expired lifted Iowa past Michigan. Wake Forest rallied past Louisville behind Ty Clark III. And in Starkville, Mississippi State scored 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points to topple Missouri. Ranked teams fell all afternoon, and the standings on Sunday looked nothing like the ones on Friday.
At the Very Top, Business as Usual — Barely
If the middle of the Top 25 dissolved into chaos, the summit barely flinched. Texas, Georgia and Notre Dame all won and held the top three spots. Georgia forced four turnovers in a 41-13 rout of Oklahoma, and CJ Carr accounted for four touchdowns as Notre Dame steamrolled Purdue 49-10. But No. 1 Texas offered a reminder that surviving isn't the same as convincing. The Longhorns needed 10 sacks — five from Colin Simmons alone — and a defense that held the Volunteers to 221 yards to escape Knoxville with a 20-17 win, as Arch Manning threw for just 201 yards and Tennessee's furious late comeback stalled on its final drive. The order at the top held; the margin of safety did not.
A Violent Saturday, and the Bill Came Due
The week's ugliest moments had nothing to do with the scoreboard. In Los Angeles, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was carted off the field and taken away in an ambulance after USC linebacker Desman Stephens II hit him in the head as he slid — a targeting ejection that set off fights at midfield. Oregon later confirmed Moore had sustained a concussion, and by Monday he was posting that he would be back soon; the Ducks won the game anyway, 41-27, behind Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola. USC suspended Stephens for one game. The same Saturday produced a second flashpoint: South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart punched an Alabama player in the helmet during a lopsided loss and then barked at his own coaches, drawing a one-game suspension jointly from the school and the SEC. Two of the sport's more talented young defenders, both sidelined not for anything they did to a ballcarrier within the rules, but for how they conducted themselves outside them.
The Heisman Board Gets Redrawn
The individual race reshuffled just as fast as the team standings. Jeremiah Smith caught four touchdowns in Ohio State's 42-19 win over Illinois and emerged as the new Heisman favorite, his odds tumbling to +250 at BetMGM. Arch Manning went the other way; his uneven day at Tennessee stretched his number out to +2500, a long fall for a preseason front-runner. And the most improbable name on the board kept climbing — Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor, a +15000 afterthought when the market opened, now sits among the favorites after 14 touchdown passes and only two interceptions in a 4-0 start. A month in, the trophy conversation belongs to a wide receiver and a sophomore quarterback almost nobody was discussing in August.
Away From the Field, a Reshaping Week
The most consequential development of the week may not have happened on a field at all. The Senate passed the Protect College Sports Act in a bipartisan 77-22 vote, sending the House a bill that would write athletes' NIL and revenue-sharing rights into federal law, cap agent fees at 5 percent, guarantee scholarships and bar football coaches from switching schools midseason. On the realignment front, the American Conference said it is not proactively pursuing expansion despite interest from Miami (Ohio), James Madison and UConn. An Indiana court's injunction cleared two Hoosiers linemen to play. And the season's oddest subplot resurfaced when, after Steve Sarkisian claimed President Trump's early exit from January's title game knocked out the teams' headset communication, the White House disputed the account. The games are the show; increasingly, the rules governing them are the story.