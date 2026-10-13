The Weekend the Ladder Came Down

A single Saturday rewrote the top of the sport, hollowed out the SEC's presumed contenders, thinned the quarterback ranks, and put college football's splashiest coaching hires back under the lamp — Oct. 7–13, 2026.
The top of the poll caved in
For a sport that spent September insisting its hierarchy was settled, college football spent one Saturday tearing it down. Texas walked into the Cotton Bowl ranked No. 1 and walked out beaten, undone by two Arch Manning fourth-quarter interceptions and a walk-off 47-yard field goal from Tate Sandell. A few hundred miles east, Georgia did something it had not done since 2007 — win a regular-season game in Tuscaloosa — grinding out a 20-17 decision over No. 6 Alabama behind Gunner Stockton and a 120-yard afternoon from Dwight Phillips Jr. By Sunday the Bulldogs were back atop the AP poll for the first time since 2024, while Texas had slid to No. 7. Steve Sarkisian spent his Monday defending Arch Manning, arguing that his quarterback's famous surname inflates the scrutiny more than his play warrants. And Oregon, the preseason No. 2, fell out of the rankings entirely after a 17-15 home loss to upstart UCLA — a defeat the Big Ten later conceded was muddied by an officiating error on the Ducks' final two-point try. The order everyone had penciled in through five weeks was, by Sunday morning, unrecognizable.
The SEC's middle class crashed the party
If the top of the sport was collapsing, the SEC's presumed pecking order was collapsing underneath it. South Carolina, losers of three straight and eight consecutive league games, walked into Gainesville and dismantled No. 16 Florida 38-19 as LaNorris Sellers accounted for five touchdowns. Kentucky won in overtime for the second Saturday in a row — the same 35-34 score, the same decisive two-point conversion — this time felling No. 10 LSU and shoving the Tigers down 12 spots to No. 22. Missouri, riding a second straight 200-yard game from Jamal Roberts, held Texas A&M out of the end zone entirely in a 27-6 rout. The through-line is hard to miss: the league's September darlings — Florida and LSU — were each handled by teams that were supposed to be beneath them. The strangest symptom sits in the standings, where Mississippi State sat ranked above LSU heading into their meeting in Baton Rouge. Only Georgia remains unbeaten in SEC play, and the field chasing it looks far less sorted than it did two weeks ago.
A quarterback attrition wave
No single thread ran through more rosters than the quarterback injury. The cruelest blow landed on UCLA, whose 5-0 surprise lost Nico Iamaleava to a knee injury against Oregon that reports say will end his season — a gut punch to a program only just finding its footing under Bob Chesney. The Bruins at least won that game; others had worse timing. Oregon had already ruled out Dante Moore with a concussion before kickoff. Washington lost Demond Williams Jr. to an injury late in the first half against Iowa and now heads to Purdue unsure whether he'll play. Tennessee was set to turn to George MacIntyre for his first career start with Faizon Brandon nursing a shoulder, and Iowa handed Jeremy Hecklinski his first start with Hank Brown banged up — though the Hawkeyes hardly noticed, leaning on Kamari Moulton's 208 rushing yards to bury the Huskies. BYU, meanwhile, must navigate a top-10 home date with Notre Dame without LJ Martin, its reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, for four to six weeks. Depth charts that looked academic in August are now deciding seasons.
A referendum on the marquee hires
The week also doubled as a check-in on college football's splashiest coaching bets, and the verdict ran mixed at best. Bill Belichick got the signature result — his first win over a ranked opponent at North Carolina, a 21-17 upset at No. 25 Pitt — and now turns to rival Duke with his program trending the right way. Almost everyone else in the spotlight spent the week explaining themselves. Matt Campbell's Penn State fell to 0-3 in Big Ten play. Kyle Whittingham reaffirmed that Bryce Underwood and his play-caller aren't going anywhere despite Michigan's offensive freefall. Mike Elko said he regretted branding part of the Texas A&M fan base a cesspool after a 3-3 start. And at Florida State, where the losing has grown loud enough to revive questions about Mike Norvell's future, the Seminoles dismissed their top-rated 2026 recruit after a single snap — a small, strange coda to a 44-20 loss at Louisville in which they surrendered 397 rushing yards. One breakthrough, a cluster of apologies: the names that drew the headlines in the offseason are now drawing a very different kind.