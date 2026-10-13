The Weekend the Ladder Came Down

A single Saturday rewrote the top of the sport, hollowed out the SEC's presumed contenders, thinned the quarterback ranks, and put college football's splashiest coaching hires back under the lamp — Oct. 7–13, 2026.

The top of the poll caved in

For a sport that spent September insisting its hierarchy was settled, college football spent one Saturday tearing it down. Texas walked into the Cotton Bowl ranked No. 1 and walked out beaten, undone by two Arch Manning fourth-quarter interceptions and a walk-off 47-yard field goal from Tate Sandell. A few hundred miles east, Georgia did something it had not done since 2007 — win a regular-season game in Tuscaloosa — grinding out a 20-17 decision over No. 6 Alabama behind Gunner Stockton and a 120-yard afternoon from Dwight Phillips Jr. By Sunday the Bulldogs were back atop the AP poll for the first time since 2024, while Texas had slid to No. 7. Steve Sarkisian spent his Monday defending Arch Manning, arguing that his quarterback's famous surname inflates the scrutiny more than his play warrants. And Oregon, the preseason No. 2, fell out of the rankings entirely after a 17-15 home loss to upstart UCLA — a defeat the Big Ten later conceded was muddied by an officiating error on the Ducks' final two-point try. The order everyone had penciled in through five weeks was, by Sunday morning, unrecognizable.

The SEC's middle class crashed the party

If the top of the sport was collapsing, the SEC's presumed pecking order was collapsing underneath it. South Carolina, losers of three straight and eight consecutive league games, walked into Gainesville and dismantled No. 16 Florida 38-19 as LaNorris Sellers accounted for five touchdowns. Kentucky won in overtime for the second Saturday in a row — the same 35-34 score, the same decisive two-point conversion — this time felling No. 10 LSU and shoving the Tigers down 12 spots to No. 22. Missouri, riding a second straight 200-yard game from Jamal Roberts, held Texas A&M out of the end zone entirely in a 27-6 rout. The through-line is hard to miss: the league's September darlings — Florida and LSU — were each handled by teams that were supposed to be beneath them. The strangest symptom sits in the standings, where Mississippi State sat ranked above LSU heading into their meeting in Baton Rouge. Only Georgia remains unbeaten in SEC play, and the field chasing it looks far less sorted than it did two weeks ago.

A quarterback attrition wave