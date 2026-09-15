The Season Arrived Scoring — and Limping

The opening slate doubled as a triage ward

New England's season was five plays old when it began to fray, and by Friday A.J. Brown was on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain, out at least four games. That set the tone for a stretch in which the injury report reshaped the league more than any final score did. The Rams' blockbuster offseason bet on Myles Garrett came undone in Australia: the reigning Defensive Player of the Year logged zero tackles, blamed lingering knee swelling, and was bound for IR and arthroscopic surgery within days. Seattle lost Super Bowl hero Sam Darnold on the game's opening series to what the club later called a 'unique' soft-tissue injury near the hip. Minnesota's Kyler Murray was concussed on a first-quarter scramble in his Vikings debut. Baltimore watched Zay Flowers rack up 150 first-half yards before a hamstring pulled him, while rookie Ja'Kobi Lane fractured his wrist in the same game. Layer on Ladd McConkey's ribs in Los Angeles, Minkah Fitzpatrick's groin in his Jets debut, and San Francisco losing Alfred Collins for the year before kickoff, and the week read less like a kickoff party than a triage ward.