Odell Beckham Jr Odds Boost: 5+ Catches is +100

Draft Kings calls it their ‘Big Game Boost’ and they have certainly boosted your payout if you like Odell Beckham jr to have more than five receptions in Super Bowl 56.

Oddsmakers certainly felt that way, setting the OBJ 5+ catches prop in Super Bowl 56 at -188. That line indicated they believe strongly the Beckham jr will go OVER that number.

But if you make that bet Friday before 9 ET at Draft Kings, you can get the bet at much better odds – in fact, even odds.

That’s right, OBJ to make at least six catches is +100. The math difference – and therefore the profit difference – is obvious. At -188, a $100 bet pats a $53.19 profit. At +100, you double your money for a $100 profit.