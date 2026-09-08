Kickoff Week Arrives, and the Ghosts Come With It

Aaron Donald un-retires, a Super Bowl LX rematch opens the schedule, and the last quiet week before football was anything but — thinned-out backfields, a broadcast booth in upheaval, a legal blotter that reached from active rosters to the Hall of Fame, and a record sale closing in Seattle.
The season opens on comebacks
The 2026 season doesn't wait for Sunday. It opens Wednesday night in Seattle, where the defending-champion Seahawks host New England in a rematch of Super Bowl LX — and where a rookie makes an unlikely debut. With Kenneth Walker III gone to Kansas City, Seattle hands its backfield to first-round pick Jadarian Price, who didn't take a preseason snap and hasn't started a game since high school. Mike Vrabel's Patriots arrive rebuilt around A.J. Brown, the receiver they pried from Philadelphia; back in Philly, Jalen Hurts spent the week conceding to GQ that he and Brown had 'clearly' grown apart before the split. Twenty-four hours later the league decamps to Melbourne, where the marquee subplot isn't the 49ers or Rams so much as a ghost: Aaron Donald, two years retired, was named the Rams' starter at defensive end after signing a one-year deal that could reach $30 million with incentives. San Francisco answers with returns of its own — Nick Bosa and George Kittle were both cleared to make the trip, each back from the torn tendons that ended his winter early. Week 1 is, above all, a reunion.
The subtraction week
For a dozen teams, the last stretch before kickoff was about who wouldn't be available. Detroit took the heaviest hit: Isiah Pacheco landing on injured reserve with a back injury, just as he'd recovered from an MCL sprain, leaves the Lions thin behind Jahmyr Gibbs — and they'll open without safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, both parked on PUP and out at least four games. Cincinnati held its breath over Ja'Marr Chase's hyperextended knee and Tee Higgins' bruised heel, though Zac Taylor expects both ready for Week 1. Chicago's Thursday practice cost it both D'Andre Swift and Rome Odunze to apparent injuries, and San Francisco lost defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu to IR before it even boarded the plane. Not every note was grim: Las Vegas signaled Ashton Jeanty could return quicker than some expect, and Giants rookie Cam Skattebo — who admitted he 'definitely' weighed retirement after last year's ankle injury — is whole again and back in the lineup. The theme is depth, and which teams have it.
The booth has its own reckoning
The men who describe the games spent the week held to the standards of the men who play them. Tony Romo pleaded no contest to an operating-while-intoxicated charge and, in a striking Instagram statement, tied an 'over-reliance on alcohol' to the pain of a career cut short by back surgeries; CBS, which put him on leave and elevated J.J. Watt to Jim Nantz's side, still won't commit to a return. Fox faced a parallel problem: Mark Sanchez, stabbed in an October altercation prosecutors say he instigated, moved to plead guilty, cementing Drew Brees in the seat Sanchez lost. And The Athletic closed the book on Dianna Russini, concluding she violated company rules by not disclosing her relationship with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel — while a review of 903 stories found little sign her reporting was actually biased in his favor. Three networks, three uncomfortable weeks, and a reminder that the analyst chair is no longer a soft landing.
The legal blotter reaches the roster — and beyond
Off the field, the legal news pressed directly on active rosters. Green Bay is in limbo: Josh Jacobs opens the season on the commissioner's exempt list, charged with misdemeanor battery over a May incident at his home, and GM Brian Gutekunst said the team is choosing to wait as the process plays out rather than move on. Indianapolis went the other direction — Chris Ballard confirmed the Colts expect Keenan Allen to play Week 1 despite his weekend intoxicated-driving arrest, urging the public to 'give him some grace.' The Jets, meanwhile, worked out Justin Tucker, whose ten-game suspension over misconduct allegations hasn't scared every team off. The reach extended past the active ranks, too: Emmitt Smith was accused in a Delaware lawsuit of cheating a solar investor out of $2.5 million, and Colin Kaepernick, a decade after kneeling, told NBC News he still considers himself blackballed — 'I watch college football.' Different cases, one throughline: the league keeps deciding, case by case, how much grace to extend.
The money moved louder than the games
The business of the league churned as loudly as anything on the field. Roger Goodell was extended through the 2030 season, a deal that conveniently runs to the eve of the CBA's 2031 expiration and the looming fight over an 18-game schedule. In Seattle, the Khosla family officially completed its purchase of the Seahawks at a league-record $9.612 billion, and the estate of Paul Allen finally cashed out. The Hall of Fame, meanwhile, overhauled its selection process — halving the voting panel and scrapping the separate 'seniors' category — seven months after Bill Belichick's first-ballot omission drew an uproar. Player money moved as well: Houston's Nick Caserio set a Week 1 deadline on C.J. Stroud's extension, Joey Porter Jr. hinted he might sit without a new deal in Pittsburgh, and the checks that did clear — Michael Wilson's $75 million in Arizona, Jameis Winston's $13 million in New York, and veteran returns for Harrison Smith and Kyle Van Noy in Minnesota — mostly rewarded men already in the building. What to watch: whether Stroud and Porter are still unsigned when the games count.