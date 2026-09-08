Kickoff Week Arrives, and the Ghosts Come With It

Aaron Donald un-retires, a Super Bowl LX rematch opens the schedule, and the last quiet week before football was anything but — thinned-out backfields, a broadcast booth in upheaval, a legal blotter that reached from active rosters to the Hall of Fame, and a record sale closing in Seattle.

The season opens on comebacks

The 2026 season doesn't wait for Sunday. It opens Wednesday night in Seattle, where the defending-champion Seahawks host New England in a rematch of Super Bowl LX — and where a rookie makes an unlikely debut. With Kenneth Walker III gone to Kansas City, Seattle hands its backfield to first-round pick Jadarian Price, who didn't take a preseason snap and hasn't started a game since high school. Mike Vrabel's Patriots arrive rebuilt around A.J. Brown, the receiver they pried from Philadelphia; back in Philly, Jalen Hurts spent the week conceding to GQ that he and Brown had 'clearly' grown apart before the split. Twenty-four hours later the league decamps to Melbourne, where the marquee subplot isn't the 49ers or Rams so much as a ghost: Aaron Donald, two years retired, was named the Rams' starter at defensive end after signing a one-year deal that could reach $30 million with incentives. San Francisco answers with returns of its own — Nick Bosa and George Kittle were both cleared to make the trip, each back from the torn tendons that ended his winter early. Week 1 is, above all, a reunion.

The subtraction week

The booth has its own reckoning

The men who describe the games spent the week held to the standards of the men who play them. Tony Romo pleaded no contest to an operating-while-intoxicated charge and, in a striking Instagram statement, tied an 'over-reliance on alcohol' to the pain of a career cut short by back surgeries; CBS, which put him on leave and elevated J.J. Watt to Jim Nantz's side, still won't commit to a return. Fox faced a parallel problem: Mark Sanchez, stabbed in an October altercation prosecutors say he instigated, moved to plead guilty, cementing Drew Brees in the seat Sanchez lost. And The Athletic closed the book on Dianna Russini, concluding she violated company rules by not disclosing her relationship with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel — while a review of 903 stories found little sign her reporting was actually biased in his favor. Three networks, three uncomfortable weeks, and a reminder that the analyst chair is no longer a soft landing.

The legal blotter reaches the roster — and beyond