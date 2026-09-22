Kiffin Goes Home a Loser, and the SEC's Top Tier Cracks

Conference play arrived with a vengeance in the week of Sept. 15-22: Ole Miss buried its former coach, Kentucky and Mississippi State sprang upsets, and — as most of the games turned lopsided — the loudest news kept coming from courtrooms, the Senate and the training room.

Kiffin's Homecoming, Spoiled

Lane Kiffin spent five-plus seasons turning Ole Miss into a contender. On Saturday night he walked back into Vaught-Hemingway wearing LSU purple and walked out with a loss. The week's marquee game — and the storyline that towered over everything else — belonged to the Rebels, who held off No. 7 LSU 32-24 behind a Trinidad Chambliss performance (363 passing yards, two touchdowns, and the tiebreaking 14-yard run) that ended with a Jaylon Braxton interception in the end zone in the final minute. The bad blood was stoked days in advance. Ole Miss served court papers to LSU defensive end Princewill Umanmielen in the parking lot outside the Tigers' facility, part of a breach-of-contract suit against two players who had followed Kiffin to Baton Rouge. Then came the strange saga of Sam Leavitt's availability — doubtful Wednesday, questionable Thursday, off the report entirely Friday — which Ole Miss's staff openly suspected was gamesmanship from their old coach. Leavitt played, and threw the game-sealing pick. The reward for Chambliss, whose eligibility the NCAA had fought in court, is a seat at the head of the sport: he vaulted to co-favorite for the Heisman Trophy, and Ole Miss climbed to No. 4 while LSU slid to 10th.

Conference Play Arrived, and the Rankings Paid

Ole Miss wasn't the only ranked SEC team ambushed as league schedules opened. At Kyle Field, Kentucky stunned No. 9 Texas A&M 31-21, scoring 21 points in the third quarter and 28 unanswered — with the Wildcats' defense, run by former Aggies coordinator Jay Bateman, picking off Marcel Reed twice. It was Kentucky's first win over A&M since 1952. In Columbia, Mississippi State erased a 16-point deficit and reeled off 27 straight points, Kamario Taylor throwing four touchdowns, to drop South Carolina 41-34. Florida, meanwhile, outlasted Auburn 44-39 behind Jadan Baugh's 162 rushing yards and three scores as the Gators opened SEC play. The poll carnage was swift. Texas A&M tumbled from ninth to 23rd — the week's biggest fall — while Mississippi State and Florida climbed into the Top 25. Three weeks of tune-ups had made half the conference look playoff-ready; a single Saturday of league play started sorting the pretenders from the rest.

The Wounded Giants Answered — and the Record Book Opened

The Attrition Report

The bills came due in the training room, and they hit contenders hardest. The most brutal single night belonged to Miami, which lost both running back Marty Brown and receiver Joshua Moore for the season in its win at Wake Forest. Texas A&M's miserable Saturday got worse when receiver Terry Bussey went down for the year on the opening kickoff — a non-contact injury that took away one of Mike Elko's most versatile weapons. LSU's night in Oxford cost it defensive back Dashawn Spears to a season-ending ACL tear, a player Kiffin called integral to how well LSU had played on defense. And Ole Miss won but did not escape clean, with running back Kewan Lacy's shoulder leaving his status for Florida in doubt. September's soft schedules are supposed to be where playoff hopefuls bank health, not spend it; several of the sport's best teams did the opposite.

The Loudest News Came Off the Field