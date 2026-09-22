Kiffin Goes Home a Loser, and the SEC's Top Tier Cracks

Conference play arrived with a vengeance in the week of Sept. 15-22: Ole Miss buried its former coach, Kentucky and Mississippi State sprang upsets, and — as most of the games turned lopsided — the loudest news kept coming from courtrooms, the Senate and the training room.
Kiffin's Homecoming, Spoiled
Lane Kiffin spent five-plus seasons turning Ole Miss into a contender. On Saturday night he walked back into Vaught-Hemingway wearing LSU purple and walked out with a loss. The week's marquee game — and the storyline that towered over everything else — belonged to the Rebels, who held off No. 7 LSU 32-24 behind a Trinidad Chambliss performance (363 passing yards, two touchdowns, and the tiebreaking 14-yard run) that ended with a Jaylon Braxton interception in the end zone in the final minute. The bad blood was stoked days in advance. Ole Miss served court papers to LSU defensive end Princewill Umanmielen in the parking lot outside the Tigers' facility, part of a breach-of-contract suit against two players who had followed Kiffin to Baton Rouge. Then came the strange saga of Sam Leavitt's availability — doubtful Wednesday, questionable Thursday, off the report entirely Friday — which Ole Miss's staff openly suspected was gamesmanship from their old coach. Leavitt played, and threw the game-sealing pick. The reward for Chambliss, whose eligibility the NCAA had fought in court, is a seat at the head of the sport: he vaulted to co-favorite for the Heisman Trophy, and Ole Miss climbed to No. 4 while LSU slid to 10th.
Conference Play Arrived, and the Rankings Paid
Ole Miss wasn't the only ranked SEC team ambushed as league schedules opened. At Kyle Field, Kentucky stunned No. 9 Texas A&M 31-21, scoring 21 points in the third quarter and 28 unanswered — with the Wildcats' defense, run by former Aggies coordinator Jay Bateman, picking off Marcel Reed twice. It was Kentucky's first win over A&M since 1952. In Columbia, Mississippi State erased a 16-point deficit and reeled off 27 straight points, Kamario Taylor throwing four touchdowns, to drop South Carolina 41-34. Florida, meanwhile, outlasted Auburn 44-39 behind Jadan Baugh's 162 rushing yards and three scores as the Gators opened SEC play. The poll carnage was swift. Texas A&M tumbled from ninth to 23rd — the week's biggest fall — while Mississippi State and Florida climbed into the Top 25. Three weeks of tune-ups had made half the conference look playoff-ready; a single Saturday of league play started sorting the pretenders from the rest.
The Wounded Giants Answered — and the Record Book Opened
Two marquee programs entered the weekend nursing stunning defeats, and both responded by burying overmatched opponents. Ohio State, a week removed from blowing a 20-point lead at Texas, flattened Kent State 59-3, and did it while Jeremiah Smith broke the school's all-time receiving-yardage record on a first-quarter catch, passing Michael Jenkins in only his 32nd game. Oregon, upset the previous Saturday at Oklahoma State, poured on 84 points against Portland State, setting the Autzen Stadium scoring record and handing Dan Lanning his 50th win. The lopsided September slate was kind to the record-keepers elsewhere, too. Miami's Darian Mensah completed his first 24 passes in a 33-20 win at Wake Forest — 35 straight across two games, the second-most in FBS history — and Arizona's Noah Fifita became the Wildcats' career passing leader while accounting for five touchdowns against Northern Illinois. The wins were forgettable; the milestones were not.
The Attrition Report
The bills came due in the training room, and they hit contenders hardest. The most brutal single night belonged to Miami, which lost both running back Marty Brown and receiver Joshua Moore for the season in its win at Wake Forest. Texas A&M's miserable Saturday got worse when receiver Terry Bussey went down for the year on the opening kickoff — a non-contact injury that took away one of Mike Elko's most versatile weapons. LSU's night in Oxford cost it defensive back Dashawn Spears to a season-ending ACL tear, a player Kiffin called integral to how well LSU had played on defense. And Ole Miss won but did not escape clean, with running back Kewan Lacy's shoulder leaving his status for Florida in doubt. September's soft schedules are supposed to be where playoff hopefuls bank health, not spend it; several of the sport's best teams did the opposite.
The Loudest News Came Off the Field
For a week whose games were mostly routs, college football's real turbulence played out away from the scoreboard. In Washington, the Protect College Sports Act cleared a procedural Senate vote 74-24 — a sweeping bill that would nationalize NIL rules, cap revenue sharing and, in a bit of fitting timing, install a so-called "Lane Kiffin rule" barring coaches from switching schools midseason. Two blue-blood matchups quietly died: Clemson and Georgia scrapped a four-game series slated for 2029 through 2033, a casualty of the SEC's move to a nine-game conference schedule, while Cincinnati and Miami (Ohio) played what is, for now, the final scheduled edition of their 129-year-old rivalry. And the week's ugliest moment was a personal one, as Texas quarterback Arch Manning apologized to ESPN's Holly Rowe for laughing about an AI-generated video depicting violence against her. The sport spent the week telling us, again, that its defining fights aren't always the ones with a scoreboard.