The Vault Opened, and So Did the Injury Report

A week of training camp that ran on money and misfortune — record extensions and season-ending carts — before the game paused in Canton to honor its past and reckon with its cost.
The Checkbook Came Out
The week's loudest sound around the NFL wasn't a whistle — it was a pen scratching across a contract. Teams spent the first full stretch of training camp locking up the players they already had, and the running back market led the way. Atlanta made Bijan Robinson the highest-paid running back in NFL history, and Robinson called staying with one franchise a lifelong dream. Two days later, Indianapolis rewarded Jonathan Taylor, who had told the team he wanted to be a Colt for life. Baltimore had already set the tone by handing Zay Flowers a four-year, $140 million extension that slotted him among the league's five highest-paid receivers. The linemen cashed in just as hard: Chicago gave right tackle Darnell Wright the most guaranteed money in league history for an offensive lineman, Tennessee made Peter Skoronski the highest-paid guard in football, Buffalo extended O'Cyrus Torrence, and Dallas locked up Quinnen Williams at $105.9 million. New England kept tight end Hunter Henry, and Houston extended linebacker Henry To'oTo'o. But the checkbook cuts both ways. In Detroit, Jahmyr Gibbs kept reporting to camp without practicing, waiting for a number and openly hoping Robinson and Taylor were a preview of his own. In Tampa, general manager Jason Licht insisted Vita Vea is not for sale and that a frustrated Baker Mayfield is still his franchise quarterback. And in Indianapolis, the same building that paid Taylor watched Anthony Richardson slide to third string and ask for a way out.
For Every Signing, a Cart
For every contract signed, a cart seemed to roll onto a practice field. The week's cruelest moment came in Atlanta, where second-year pass rusher Jalon Walker was carted off during a non-padded session as teammates took a knee around him; tests later confirmed a torn ACL that will cost him the season. It landed twice as hard because the Falcons are already bracing for a suspension to fellow edge James Pearce Jr., which sent them scrambling to sign veteran Cameron Sample. Washington absorbed a comparable blow when left tackle Laremy Tunsil tore his triceps on a one-on-one rep and underwent surgery, though the club says it will not look outside to replace him. The season-enders piled up elsewhere: Dallas tight end Princeton Fant tore an ACL, New Orleans lineman Dillon Radunz was ruled out for the year with a knee injury, and Denver's Matt Henningsen tore an Achilles for the second straight August, one year to the day after the first. Chicago got better news — rookie breakout Luther Burden III will miss only the preseason with a groin strain — and even Baltimore's freshly paid Zay Flowers escaped with just a quad contusion. But late July and early August are a health story before they are a football story, and this stretch made the point in red ink.
Canton Takes Its Bow — and Names the Cost
While the active roster limped, the game's past took its bow in Canton. The Class of 2026 — Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri and Roger Craig — was enshrined Saturday, with Brees, thrice benched over his career, headlining a group that ranged from a Vinatieri roast to a tearful thank-you to Who Dat Nation. But the ceremony's most important moment was its most somber: Roger Craig used a recorded speech to reveal a vascular dementia diagnosis his doctors believe is tied to the concussions of his playing days, urging today's players to seek help when something doesn't feel right. Fitzgerald turned his own weekend into a love letter to his adopted state, buying a full-page ad to thank all of Arizona, and the Cardinals answered by announcing they'll retire his No. 11 and add him to their Ring of Honor in October. The football itself was an afterthought — Carolina rallied to beat Arizona at the gun in the Hall of Fame Game that opened exhibition season — but the weekend belonged to the men taking their busts, and to Craig's reminder of what the game can charge for them.
Coming Back, Walking Away
The week also blurred the line between careers ending and careers refusing to. In Los Angeles, three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald worked out for the Rams — an 'official' tryout that had Sean McVay joking he'd made the team — inching a two-year retirement toward a genuine comeback. Thirty-five-year-old tight end Zach Ertz was cleared for all football activities after a torn ACL and intends to play a 14th season. Pulling the other direction: Detroit backup Teddy Bridgewater chose to step away from the Lions rather than suit up again, and Philadelphia's Lane Johnson conceded that 2026 is probably his last season as priorities away from the game begin to win out. And Stefon Diggs, cleared of a suspension and a year removed from a torn ACL, found a fresh start by signing with the Commanders as a target for Jayden Daniels. In camp, at least, the veterans were the story — some chasing one more snap, some deciding they'd taken their last.