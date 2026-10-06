Attrition Week

Week 4 sorted the unbeaten from the winless — but the lasting images were trainer's carts, a quarterback depth chart stripped to the studs, and officials in the dock.
The Week the Stars Went Down
If Week 4 had a theme, it was the trainer's cart. The Baltimore Ravens held on to beat Tennessee but lost Lamar Jackson to a left ankle injury in the first half, and though the team sounded optimistic that it isn't a crazy long-term problem, he left the building in a protective boot. He had plenty of company. Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase was knocked out with a concussion when his head hit the turf, and fellow receiver Tee Higgins exited with an adductor injury that leaves him day-to-day. Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley pulled up with a hamstring injury on his second carry against the Rams. In Las Vegas, the Chiefs watched Tyquan Thornton suffer a dislocated ankle expected to cost him three to four months on the same afternoon they lost Rashee Rice to a hamstring. Green Bay's Edgerrin Cooper tore his Achilles and is done for the year, a cruel coda to a week that had already claimed Packers receiver Jayden Reed to season-ending neck surgery. The receiver market moved too: Tyreek Hill, a free agent all autumn, is now expected to sign this week with a contender.
The Unbeaten and the Winless
Beneath the wreckage, the standings began to tell a cleaner story. Kansas City, San Francisco and Minnesota all reached 4-0. The Chiefs ground out a 30-27 win over the Raiders to sit alone atop the AFC West, the San Francisco 49ers pulled away from Denver in the second half, and the Minnesota Vikings leaned on five Will Reichard field goals to beat Miami even without Justin Jefferson. Not everyone who arrived unbeaten left that way: the Raiders took their first dent, and Buffalo's perfect start ended in stunning fashion when Drake Maye threw three touchdowns and the Patriots stole one at Orchard Park. At the other pole, the misery is concentrating. Houston fell to 0-4 when the Cowboys erased a halftime deficit behind a 17-catch day from CeeDee Lamb, leaving the Texans alongside Tampa Bay, Miami and the Chargers in a crowded field of the winless. A month in, the league's shape is no longer a guess.
Next Man Up Under Center
The attrition has turned 2026 into a backup quarterback's league, and nowhere is that plainer than at the position itself. Washington was down to its third-string quarterback in a single afternoon: with Jayden Daniels still nursing a dislocated elbow, Marcus Mariota started in London, got hurt, and handed off to seventh-round rookie Athan Kaliakmanis in a loss to the Colts. Chicago has now won games with three different starters and, after Tyson Bagent carved up the Jets, finally named him the quarterback for the Packers game. Tampa Bay turned to rookie Jalon Daniels for his first career start, and the New York Giants are rolling with Jameis Winston, who threw three touchdowns to beat Arizona. The names change weekly; the standings, somehow, keep turning anyway.
The Officials in the Dock
It was a bad week to wear stripes. The league office conceded to Sean McVay that the defensive pass interference call that set up Denver's winning touchdown against the Rams was a mistake — while the Broncos receiver involved, Pat Bryant, confessed to selling the contact. Then came discipline of the officials themselves: the NFL suspended two officials for unprofessional conduct, line judge Jeff Seeman for two games after he was caught on video directing profanity at Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, and referee Adrian Hill for one. With the players' union publicly demanding that officials be held to the same standard as the players they flag, the officiating has quietly become a storyline of its own.
A Changing of the Guard in the Booth
Off the field, the game's biggest broadcast booths are being reshuffled. CBS and Tony Romo mutually parted ways nine years after he became the network's lead NFL analyst and about ten weeks after his arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated; J.J. Watt will stay alongside Jim Nantz on the top team. At the same time, Amazon extended Kirk Herbstreit on Thursday Night Football but wrote in the right to replace him should a bigger name become available — with Rams coach Sean McVay among those floated for a move to television. The voices that will narrate this decade of football are, it turns out, no more settled than the depth charts beneath them.