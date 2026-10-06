Attrition Week

Week 4 sorted the unbeaten from the winless — but the lasting images were trainer's carts, a quarterback depth chart stripped to the studs, and officials in the dock.

The Week the Stars Went Down

The Unbeaten and the Winless

Next Man Up Under Center

The Officials in the Dock

It was a bad week to wear stripes. The league office conceded to Sean McVay that the defensive pass interference call that set up Denver's winning touchdown against the Rams was a mistake — while the Broncos receiver involved, Pat Bryant, confessed to selling the contact. Then came discipline of the officials themselves: the NFL suspended two officials for unprofessional conduct, line judge Jeff Seeman for two games after he was caught on video directing profanity at Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, and referee Adrian Hill for one. With the players' union publicly demanding that officials be held to the same standard as the players they flag, the officiating has quietly become a storyline of its own.

A Changing of the Guard in the Booth