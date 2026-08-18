The Preseason Tax: Injuries, QB Verdicts, and a Champion Paying Its Bills

Exhibition football didn't count for anything between Aug. 11 and Aug. 18 — except the price it charged. A week of carted-off stars, settled quarterback rooms, record contracts, and a busy discipline docket.
The games didn't count. The injuries did.
Preseason football doesn't count, which is exactly why the injuries it produced this week stung so much. The worst news came out of Minnesota, where new signing Jamal Adams went down in the second quarter of his Vikings debut and was later ruled out for the season with a knee injury — a brutal return on a July flier. Houston lost backup quarterback Graham Mertz to a torn ACL and had to sign Brett Rypien off the street to fill the third slot behind C.J. Stroud. Washington's Marcus Mariota sprained his MCL on a non-contact play and will miss the rest of the exhibition slate, thinning Jayden Daniels' insurance. The rookie class took hits too: Arizona guard Chase Bisontis tore his MCL and landed on injured reserve, Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love sprained his ankle, and Saints first-rounder Jordyn Tyson could miss two months with a hamstring. San Francisco's Kurtis Rourke was hospitalized with a rib injury after struggling to breathe, and even the coaches weren't spared — Colts special teams coordinator Brian Mason tore multiple knee ligaments when players rolled into him on the final play in Foxborough. And that's before counting the camp and joint-practice casualties: Ravens corner Nate Wiggins carted off, Jets back Breece Hall and Rams star Puka Nacua both limping away with groin trouble, and San Francisco placing receiver Ricky Pearsall on season-ending IR. The exhibition schedule collected its tax, and it collected in full.
Quarterback rooms, sorted and unsorted
If the injuries thinned depth charts, the healthy quarterbacks supplied the intrigue. Minnesota delivered the week's biggest jolt, naming Kyler Murray its Week 1 starter over J.J. McCarthy, the 2024 first-rounder the franchise once anointed as its future. McCarthy, now the backup, vowed to be ready 'when my number's called' but made clear he wants no part of a trade. Atlanta gave Tua Tagovailoa the first crack in its preseason opener without committing to a QB1, with Michael Penix Jr. still not cleared from knee surgery. Cleveland split its reps between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, and Indianapolis handed Anthony Richardson a first-half audition with Daniel Jones kept safely on the sideline. The most fun came in Las Vegas, where No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza threw a touchdown in his debut even as veteran Kirk Cousins reminded everyone the job won't simply be handed over. And from Pittsburgh, Aaron Rodgers summed up the exhibition mood better than anyone — willing, not eager, to line up against his old Packers.
The champions rewrite the market
The defending champions spent the week resetting the pay scale. Seattle made Devon Witherspoon the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history with a four-year, $132 million extension — days after he'd shrugged that his focus was on the season 'contract or not.' Pittsburgh ran its own version of the play, locking up interior lineman Keeanu Benton on a four-year, $72 million deal that made him the highest-paid defensive tackle in franchise history. Both are 2023 draftees cashing in right on schedule, the dividend teams collect when they draft and develop rather than rent. The bittersweet counterpoint came from the same Seattle locker room, where 34-year-old edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, a Super Bowl champion last February, said 2026 will be his last year. One core gets paid to keep going; one veteran quietly starts counting down.
The veteran market cashes the injury checks
On the other end of the age curve, the graybeard market stayed busy — and much of it was injury- and depth-driven. Von Miller, 37, went home to sign with the Cowboys, giving a pass rush that shipped Micah Parsons to Green Bay a proven name off the edge. Cleveland coaxed Za'Darius Smith out of a brief retirement, Kansas City brought back Emmanuel Ogbah, and Pittsburgh reunited with hard-nosed linebacker Elandon Roberts. In Los Angeles, the Rams kept the door open for Aaron Donald, whose flirtation with a comeback gained steam after the Myles Garrett trade. The skill spots saw it too: Carolina added tight end Darren Waller, and Indianapolis — gutted at receiver by Alec Pierce's slow recovery — signed 34-year-old Keenan Allen for depth. Even the Giants kicked the tires on Najee Harris. Old legs, familiar faces, and a lot of front offices patching the very holes the preseason just tore open.
The discipline docket stays full
Off the field, the league's disciplinary ledger kept filling. James Pearce Jr., Atlanta's 2025 first-rounder, drew an eight-game suspension under the personal conduct policy tied to a domestic incident and chose not to appeal, meaning he won't be eligible until November. The substance side accounted for the rest: Tennessee's Nazeeh Johnson got six games for a PED violation and Buffalo's Phidarian Mathis three for a substances-of-abuse breach. Kansas City's Rashee Rice, back on the practice field after a 30-day jail stint this summer, called it a learning experience and a reality check. And Seattle waded into the week's murkiest situation, signing cornerback Terrion Arnold, who faces eight felony charges from an alleged kidnapping and could still land on the commissioner's exempt list. For a champion reloading, it's a calculated bet on talent the Lions decided they were better off without.