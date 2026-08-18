The Preseason Tax: Injuries, QB Verdicts, and a Champion Paying Its Bills

Exhibition football didn't count for anything between Aug. 11 and Aug. 18 — except the price it charged. A week of carted-off stars, settled quarterback rooms, record contracts, and a busy discipline docket.

The games didn't count. The injuries did.

Quarterback rooms, sorted and unsorted

The champions rewrite the market

The defending champions spent the week resetting the pay scale. Seattle made Devon Witherspoon the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history with a four-year, $132 million extension — days after he'd shrugged that his focus was on the season 'contract or not.' Pittsburgh ran its own version of the play, locking up interior lineman Keeanu Benton on a four-year, $72 million deal that made him the highest-paid defensive tackle in franchise history. Both are 2023 draftees cashing in right on schedule, the dividend teams collect when they draft and develop rather than rent. The bittersweet counterpoint came from the same Seattle locker room, where 34-year-old edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, a Super Bowl champion last February, said 2026 will be his last year. One core gets paid to keep going; one veteran quietly starts counting down.

The veteran market cashes the injury checks

On the other end of the age curve, the graybeard market stayed busy — and much of it was injury- and depth-driven. Von Miller, 37, went home to sign with the Cowboys, giving a pass rush that shipped Micah Parsons to Green Bay a proven name off the edge. Cleveland coaxed Za'Darius Smith out of a brief retirement, Kansas City brought back Emmanuel Ogbah, and Pittsburgh reunited with hard-nosed linebacker Elandon Roberts. In Los Angeles, the Rams kept the door open for Aaron Donald, whose flirtation with a comeback gained steam after the Myles Garrett trade. The skill spots saw it too: Carolina added tight end Darren Waller, and Indianapolis — gutted at receiver by Alec Pierce's slow recovery — signed 34-year-old Keenan Allen for depth. Even the Giants kicked the tires on Najee Harris. Old legs, familiar faces, and a lot of front offices patching the very holes the preseason just tore open.

The discipline docket stays full